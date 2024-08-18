The Busy Student’s Guide to Clear Skin

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

If you’re a self-proclaimed skincare guru, then you’ve probably had a 10-step (or more!) skincare routine. But, with classes, your part-time job, and social activities, you can’t have (and defs don’t want) a skincare routine that takes lots of time, energy, and money to achieve clear skin. Luckily, there are other ways to get clear, acne-free skin without spending all of your free moments in front of the mirror — and we’re here to tell you how!

We’re teaming up with Proactiv, the brand that’s behind dermatologist-developed comprehensive skincare solutions, to share the easiest ways to keep your skin bright and clear – no matter how busy your schedule is.

Choose Your Proactiv Routine

Proactiv’s easy three-step routines and spot treatments are the number one way to keep your skin clear without having a time-consuming skincare regimen that hurts your wallet. From occasional blemishes to stubborn acne, Proactiv’s formulas and clinically proven ingredients are tailored for acne-prone skin — and are the perfect products for anyone with a hectic schedule looking for skin that stays clear. Here are some of our fave cost-friendly routines and products from Proactiv!

Proactiv® Solution

3-Step Routine, $36* Proactiv’s best-selling Solution 3-Step Routine is so easy to follow and great for daily acne maintenance. The products in this three-step routine control oil, clear blemishes, and help prevent new breakouts from forming. And the best part is that you can cleanse, tone, and repair your skin in just a few minutes — so you can get to your morning class on time while still feeling fresh from treating any breakouts. Shop Now

Proactiv+®

3-Step Routine, $36* A routine that’s easy to do and easy on the wallet? We’re in. This routine is best for those who are looking for extra hydration in their routine. Its formulas are extra moisturizing to ensure that your skin stays soft and nourished — even when you’re walking across campus in the cold. Shop Now

ProactivMD®

3-Step Routine, $36* If you’re someone who has moderate to stubborn acne and find yourself looking for something a little bit stronger to treat your skin, the ProactivMD® 3-Step Routine is *exactly* what you need. And the best part about it? No trip to the dermatologist is required! This super simple, three-step routine combines over-the-counter retinoid and moisturizing formulas to help prevent breakouts and soothe and hydrate skin. Shop Now

Zits Happen Patches, $12* Whether you feel a zit pop up before a first date or have Greek life portraits the same exact week your skin decides to break out, we’ve all had acne anxiety. Instead of stressing about your skin, the next time you feel a zit coming on, use a Zits Happen Patch! It’s a fan fave and a 2024 Women’s Health Beauty Award winner. It’s also way more than a regular pimple patch! These dermatologist-developed patches absorb gunk, exfoliate, and hydrate while protecting your skin as it heals. Using Zits Happen Patches alongside your Proactiv routine will help make your skin so clear. Pop on a patch anytime, anywhere to banish pimples quickly! Shop Now

Stop Touching Your Face

Resting your chin in your hands is a common go-to move while studying, but the unconscious habit can bring dirt, oil, and bacteria from your fingers onto your face and cause acne. Monitoring how often it happens throughout the day is an easy way to keep your skin clear!

Frequently Change Pillowcases and Towels

Your pillowcases and towels soak up things like old makeup, oil, and dirt — which obvi all cause acne — so switch them out every couple of days. Your busy schedule may not allow you to do a load of laundry that often, so try to get a few extras so you can change them without needing to do a whole wash every time.

Wasting money and time on a long skincare routine? Couldn’t be us. Shop at CVS or CVS.com to get *all* of these iconic Proactiv products! And be sure to restock your cabinet with all your faves now through 9/14 to take advantage of the Epic Beauty Sale! For every $25 you spend on Proactiv at CVS, you get $10 back in ExtraBucks Rewards.

Here’s to having clear skin — even when your schedule is full.

*Read the directions before use of products. Must use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterward.