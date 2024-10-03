Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

Brows really set the stage for your entire makeup look. Eyebrows are an essential part of creating facial symmetry, enhancing eye shape, and expressing emotions. Over the years, eyebrow looks have been subject to many trends. Who could forget the thick and dramatic brow looks from YouTube makeup gurus like James Charles and Patrick Starr back in the 2010s? And what about the eyebrow bleaching trend that took over my TikTok FYP last year? Thin or thick, dramatic or natural, how you style your brows is so important for lots of makeup lovers. 

There are a lot of products out there to help you achieve whatever brow look you’re going for. (Tweezers, brow pens, gels, and brushes, to name a few.) Forget elaborate eyebrow routines — I’m lost just trying to find the right products! If you’re like me and searching for anything that’ll make your brows look presentable, or if you’re a true makeup master that can take on the latest trends, this list is for you. Her Campus has sorted through thousands of Gen Z readers’ recommendations to find the absolute best brow products of 2024. These timeless products will keep your brows looking amazing, no matter what eyebrow trends come next.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel ($20)

Looking to enhance your brows? This waterproof, long-lasting gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills is great for anyone, from novice to expert. This highly-pigmented gel will give your brows a more defined and full look.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil ($3)

If you’re trying to up your brow game on a budget, this e.l.f. brow pencil is for you. Dual-sided, with a spoolie and a fine-tip pencil for extra accuracy, this brow pencil truly has all you need.

NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel ($7)

This clear gel is A+ for achieving a more natural, lifted brow look. And with a non-sticky formula, this product won’t weigh you down or leave your brows feeling gross.

Tweezerman Classic Slant Tweezers ($24)

Who doesn’t love a tried and true classic? Tweezerman is one of the best tweezer brands, and their classic slant design provides the ultimate angle to remove hair from the root with precision and comfort.

Kosas Brow Pop ($24)

This is one of the most inventive brow pencils you will find. Brow Pop is dual-sided, coming with both a spoolie and pencil, but it goes one step further. The pencil has a thicker-sided end for filling your brows in and a thin-pointed end for focusing on definition and shape. The formula also includes castor oil to promote brow growth.

Makeup By Mario E7 Dual-Ended Eyebrow Brush ($18)

This spoolie and brush combo is great for both cream and powder brow formulas. The brush itself has angled bristles, for increased accuracy and defined looks.

Kitsch Pro Eco-Friendly Dermaplaner ($9)

If you’ve been looking for a way to shape your eyebrows quickly and painlessly, facial dermaplaning razors are a must. This one from Kitsch has high accuracy and a cute design! It can also be used beyond brows to exfoliate facial skin.

