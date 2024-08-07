This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

They have the cutest decor. Their dorm is the space everyone wants to hang at. They have a unique design eye.

They’re the Bed Bath & Beyond Campus Collective.

Bed Bath & Beyond has teamed up with Campus Trendsetters to create the Bed Bath & Beyond Campus Collective, an ambassadorship program for students to network, enhance their portfolios and resumes, and work towards reaching all of their decor-obsessed dreams.

Each design-loving member will show off their unique style by creating a trendy space of their own using the hottest must-haves from Bed Bath & Beyond and posting content about it on social media to inspire others.

This year’s ambassadors are outgoing, confident, and eager to share their advice and hacks on decorating a small space, letting your personality shine through, and creating the coziest home away from home.

Meet the incredible 2024 Bed Bath & Beyond Campus Collective and check out their favorite Bed Bath & Beyond products below!

ADDIE, SHE/HER Ainsley, She/Her ALEX, HE/HIM

“When I’m in a room decorated in my style, I feel safe, happy, and creative. As someone who goes to college on the opposite side of the country from home, I find it so important for my space at school to reflect me and my style. This makes me feel like I truly have a home away from home and a bedroom I am excited to go home to every night.” “What’s most important to me when designing a space is making it feel inviting and cozy. College is your home away from home, so having a space that reflects your personality and where you feel comfortable is essential to feeling your best in a new environment.” “I definitely like a more modern and minimalistic design style. When I design my space, I like it to feel very cozy and relaxed in the environment I am in, whether that’s done with neutral colors or by staying organized.”

Addie is adding the 5-Tier Arched Bookshelf and Bookcase to her space! Ainsley is adding the Nine West Hooded Terry Cotton Bathrobe to her space! Alex is adding the Super Soft Lounger Bedrest Reading Pillow to his space!

Chloe, She/Her David, He/Him Isabella, She/Her

“Creating a cozy space to come back to after a long day of studying and athletics is very important to me. I love having an area that feels personalized and clean, which I achieve in my design style by taking a minimalist approach while still including comfy elements like throw blankets and soft rugs.” “I integrate my personality into my style through color and feel. I try to be a safe space for those around me, and I want my space to feel the same. Usually, my room is the “hangout and chat” room after a long day of classes, or before going out for the night, so I like it to feel cozy and welcoming.” “When designing my space, I prioritize making it feel homey, aesthetic, and organized to create a safe place where I can relax after a long day from class. My design style incorporates neutral and pastel colors, soft textures, cohesive decor, and functional storage to achieve this.”

Chloe is adding the DormCo Cube White Wood Desk Bookshelf to her space! David is adding the Bali Rattan Papasan Chair to his space! Isabella is adding the TUSK® Jumbo Storage Boxes to her space!

Jazmyne, She/Her Leo, He/Him Mo, She/Her

“I keep my personality integrated into my design style by applying color and accessories to my love for neutrals, just as I do with how I dress! As much as I love my neutral bed sheets, the pop of pink from my vinyl record player gives my room just the right pop of color that I try to apply in everything I do.” “It’s very important for me to have a space that reflects my personality as I believe I’m able to thrive most when it reflects who I am. My personality begins with color, and my favorite color is royal blue. A lot of these pieces mixed well with blue and white, which is my preferred color palette.” “I prioritize bright colors to compensate for fewer objects, making the space feel more vibrant and full despite its minimalist approach. This balance between organization, bright colors, and simplicity helps achieve a space that is both visually appealing and functional for my lifestyle.”

Jazmyne is adding the Cruiser Deluxe Turntable to her space! Leo is adding the GEITIN Storage File Cabinet to his space! Mo is adding the Neon Nights – Coma Inducer® Oversized Comforter Set to her space!

Rheagan, She/Her Sami, She/Her Sara, She/Her

“Having a space that reflects your personality is important because it creates a sense of belonging and comfort. When your surroundings resonate with who you are, it fosters a positive environment that can enhance your well-being, creativity, and productivity.” “When designing my space, the most important thing to me is making it feel cozy and inviting. I love incorporating soft textures, like plush blankets and fluffy pillows, along with warm lighting to create a relaxed atmosphere.” “I appreciate trying new things and always taking a chance on every opportunity that comes my way. Therefore, my design style tends to reflect bold colors and stand-out pieces of decor. At the same time, my design style also reflects a chill, cozy vibe to compensate for the laid-back side of my personality.”

Rheagan is adding the Multi-Unit Desk Organizer to her space! Sami is adding the Soft Handmade Chunky Knit Throw Blanket to her space! Sara is adding the Arched Metal Full-Length Standing Floor Mirror to her space!

