Valentine Gift Ideas for your Boyfriend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you been looking for an idea to inspire you on what to get for your boyfriend this Valentine’s Day? Well, I have some suggestions for you on what to get your special someone. My boyfriend can be picky in terms of what gifts he receives, and what he may be able to use. Here are some ideas that I have used in the past to be able to show him some appreciation.

Nike Socks

-No matter how simple it may be, socks can be easily lost or mysteriously eaten by the dryer. Socks can be a great gift to add to your significant other’s basket because they can always use a new pair!

Custom Photo Frame

-One of the most sentimental things that you can do for your significant other is to create a custom photo collage full of memories that you have created together. I love shopping at Hobby Lobby in the sticker section for different collages that I’ve made.

Legos

-What boy doesn’t love Legos? You can give them a variety of Legos depending on where their interests lie, which can be anywhere from cars to buildings to Star Wars figurines.

Matching Bracelets

-These can be easily ordered off Amazon where you can customize dates, etc. If you are feeling more sentimental and artsy, then you may want to buy a bracelet set to do custom matching bracelets!

Candy Creation

-This can be a budget-friendly option to combine both a craft and food into the same gift idea! If you know their favorite candies and have ribbon, then this can be a great option. You can wrap box of candies back-to-back with ribbon to create a bouquet or a “cake-shaped” tower made from candy boxes.

Promise Ring

-This is a great gift if you have been with your man for a comfortable amount of time to be able to consider a promise ring. This can be worn frequently, and remind them of the significant relationship that you both have built together!