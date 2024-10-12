Top 10 Series Watchlist For the ‘Burrr’ Months

I love a good tv show binge when I’m completing homework, or just bed rotting on my day off, especially when the temperature outside is low, and the month ends in a ‘ber’. Here’s my top 10 pick for shows to watch this fall and winter!
1. Gilmore Girls
If this one wasn’t obvious, I don’t know what is.
2. Gossip Girl
Continuing with the obvious (and rightfully so)!
3. One treE hill
Last obvious one, I swear!
4. The gilded age
Big drama, but you can just listen without having to keep an eye on it every second.
5. Sex and the city
I’m such a Charlotte.
6. Vampire Diaries (And spin-offs)
Okay, another obvious one, hehe.
7. Buffy The Vampire Slayer
OG Girl Boss!
8. Wizards of waverly place
For the nostalgic days.
9. Grey’s Anatomy
I live for people leaving and coming back!
10. Charmed
Late 90s to early 2000s nostalgia, and with the best sisters in the world!
I’d like to take a moment in remembrance of Shannen Doherty who played Prudence Halliwell; wife, actress, philanthropist, and friend.
~
Pick one, pick them all – this watchlist will have you binging for weeks. You’re welcome; blessed be!