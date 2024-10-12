Top 10 Series Watchlist For the ‘Burrr’ Months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

I love a good tv show binge when I’m completing homework, or just bed rotting on my day off, especially when the temperature outside is low, and the month ends in a ‘ber’. Here’s my top 10 pick for shows to watch this fall and winter!

1. Gilmore Girls

If this one wasn’t obvious, I don’t know what is.

2. Gossip Girl

Continuing with the obvious (and rightfully so)!

The CW

3. One treE hill

Last obvious one, I swear!

4. The gilded age

Big drama, but you can just listen without having to keep an eye on it every second.

5. Sex and the city

I’m such a Charlotte.

6. Vampire Diaries (And spin-offs)

Okay, another obvious one, hehe.

7. Buffy The Vampire Slayer

OG Girl Boss!

8. Wizards of waverly place

For the nostalgic days.

9. Grey’s Anatomy

I live for people leaving and coming back!

10. Charmed

Late 90s to early 2000s nostalgia, and with the best sisters in the world!

I’d like to take a moment in remembrance of Shannen Doherty who played Prudence Halliwell; wife, actress, philanthropist, and friend.

~

Pick one, pick them all – this watchlist will have you binging for weeks. You’re welcome; blessed be!