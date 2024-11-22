This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

“You can have him anyway.” It has been a fight for any Tate McRae fan to score tickets for her newly announced Miss Possessive Tour. With the artist just announcing her world tour on November 14, 2024, her fans went crazy, ranging from original fans to those who recently discovered her from TikTok. Without even ending her “Think Later” tour, which hit the stage on April 17, 2024, McRae was ahead of the game and shocked fans with the newest tour announcement.



The world tour is the largest tour yet that McRae is attempting to sell-out with future performances being featured in cities across the globe from Mexico City to Los Angeles. McRae’s future venues were assisting her with the tease of a special announcement coming on November 14th, 2024, which many of her fans were discussing a new album announcement date as well as a world tour. Her fans were onto something with this secret announcement, which shows how much McRae’s audience adores her and her music. Not only does McRae’s music keep her fans coming back for more, her choreography or “hairography” pulled many newer fans from TikTok directly to her Spotify account building her fan base.



Some individuals, such as myself, have been there from nearly the beginning when the singer had written “One Day” and “You Broke Me First.” We always knew that McRae had potential, but now with her uprising popularity, ticket prices have sky-rocketed from her previous tour prices. When I had originally went to a concert from the singer, I was nearly to the front of the stage for only $40, but prices have now rose to as much as $400-550 for the VIP Package. With scoring presale tickets, this allowed for my friend and I to get lower bowl tickets for about $150 per ticket for the Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse show. Speaking from previously attending one of McRae’s concert, this is your sign to try for the Miss Possessive Tour tickets because you will not be disappointed!