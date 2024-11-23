The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wanted to watch a show that had romance, drama, and a little bit of suspense? Then One Tree Hill is the perfect show for you. One Tree Hill is about a town called Tree Hill and features a pair of half-brothers named Nathan and Lucas Scott as they navigate high school and compete against one other on the basketball court. Some additional characters that are also in this T.V. series are Brooke Davis, Haley James Scott, Dan Scott, Karen Roe, Keith Scott, Deb Lee, Whitey Durham etc. This series came out on September 23, 2003 on The WB Network and has 9 seasons with over 187 episodes. The genre of this show is teen drama, but this series can honestly be recommended for ages 16 and up.

Overall, I would rank this series a 10/10 it is a perfect series to binge watch and you will never be bored. This show is lengthy but it is definitely worth your time. What makes this show so great is the actors. The actors in this show are all amazing. They are great with character development throughout the whole series which is cool. Another reason on what makes this series so great is that all of the actors have there moments which shows that we are all human and make mistakes. But out of all the T.V series that I have watched this show has been my all time favorite. So if your looking for a new show to binge I would definitely recommend One Tree Hill. This show is available to watch on Hulu with a subscription.