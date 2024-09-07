The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of the headlining celebrity couple currently within the media, who comes to mind for you? Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco? Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan? I was thinking more towards the direction of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. According to the Grammy’s, Swift has been known for being a 14-time winning Grammy Artists with over 52 nominations for her work in the music industry. Additionally, Kelce is a featured tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, which makes the two a match in heaven. Is this ideal couple that caught the eyes of the paparazzi true to the core, or is it only for popularity?

According to Today.com, the timeline of the couple began in September 2023 when dating rumors were spread throughout their followers, in which Kelce stated that there could be a potential in the future. Ever since this interview, their relationship has been soaring from there, but there was no direct evidence that the pair was certainly dating.

Following this event, there were many sights of Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs Games as well as the couple appearing together in public, but there was no verbal confirmation from Swift and Kelce themselves. It wasn’t until November 2023 where Swift opened up about and gave a statement regarding their relationship, which stated from the NME website: “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

With Swift confirming their relationship in November and drawing out the suspicion of their connection, some say that Swift and Kelce’s relationship was simply to draw attention to the two. Swift still in the depth of her Eras Tour and Kelce in the beginning of his 2023 NFL season with the Chiefs, it felt like it could have been a potential set up with their connection behind the scenes. Now, do I think that their relationship was superficial in the beginning? Yes. Do I think that the couple had underlying intentions with drawing attention to themselves in the public domain? Yes. But truthfully it has been about a year since the head-lining couple took on their relationship together, which makes me believe that a year is a substantial amount of time to have a relationship stand on the basis of impressing the media. With this being said, I believe that at first, Kelce and Swifts’ relationship was for the media, but I do now believe that they could potentially be a true love match.