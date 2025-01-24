Starbucks Valentine’s Day Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you been looking for drinks to order from Starbucks now that Valentine’s Day is coming up? I have some drinks that I want to share with all of you. As a Starbucks lover myself, I’m always switching up my order when I go to any Starbucks location. Here are some of my favorite drinks that give me a taste of what Valentine’s Day is like. Make sure that if you order these at Starbucks that you read the direct recipes below, not just the name because remember these are some popular creations that I’ve seen and created.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Drink

-Order a Pink Drink with no inclusions and chocolate cold foam!

The Strawberry Explosion

-Order a Pink Drink with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and no inclusions. Then, add three pumps of vanilla. Can I also get a Valentine’s Day cake pop? (This order came from TikTok).

Strawberry Blonde Vanilla Iced Latte

-Order a Blonde Iced Vanilla Latte with strawberry cream cold foam and 2 pumps of white mocha in the drink also.

The Frozen Strawberry-Cocoa Blast

-Order a Strawberry-Crème Frappuccino with extra whip cream. Then, ask for 3 scoops of java chips and mocha drizzle around the cup!

I hope that you guys enjoy the recommendations for drinks to get your next time going to Starbucks. There are endless choices when you decide to go to a branch such as this Seattle-based companies. Have you ever thought about trying to create your own type of Starbucks drink for a special occasion that you want to celebrate?