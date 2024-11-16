Starbucks Selective Holiday Drinks Review: Part 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Although, Thanksgiving has yet to come around the corner, Starbucks is ready for their holiday drinks to be headlined for the Christmas season. With holiday drinks being released on November 7th for the 2024 season, the coffee company has managed to move their holiday release earlier each year. Even though, Starbucks has discontinued the Snowman Cookie and the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, but they have streamlined a strong menu for their prioritized customers. Specifically, I have managed to build a review of the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Caramel Brulée Cold Foam, and the Sugar Cookie Frappuccino for this specific article.



The Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte from the holiday menu has become my favorite “go-to” every year. I have made a new investment to order the drink with the modification of using oat milk instead of almond milk for a richer taste. The Sugar Cookie Cold Foam and the Caramel Brulée Cold Foam are phenomenal additions to this sugar cookie latte. If you are looking for a blast of sugar cookie that takes you back to the mini Pillsbury Sugar Cookies that you would make as a kid, that is the combo for you. If you are looking for a toasty and shortbread flavor, the Caramel Brulée Cold Foam is the match for you!

Additionally, looking at the Frappuccino version of the widely admired sugar cookie syrup into a blended beverage, it promotes a more dessert type of beverage. While the Frappuccino version contains coffee and other additives, the blended version of this beverage doesn’t have as adequate of a taste. The Frappuccino brought out the artificial flavors of the syrup too abundantly allowing a not pleasant experience to come out of it, which is not what I walked into the store hoping for. My friends also agreed and promoted this statement of having too much artificial flavoring.

Overall, the Sugar Cookie Frappuccino is not the choice to go with, but you should rather reside with the latte versions with either cold foam as for your preference. With my satisfaction of each drink as well as my friends’ second opinions, our ratings are as follows:

Sugar Cookie Latte with Oatmilk-10

Sugar Cookie Latte with Sugar Cookie Cold Foam-8.5

Sugar Cookie Latte with Caramel Brulée Cold Foam-9

Sugar Cookie Frappuccino-7.5 or 8

With each of these options, it is now up to you to go to your local Starbucks and give some of these holiday beverages your opinion. No matter what you do, you should go to Starbucks for their holiday menu before the new year comes around!