Show Review of MEAN GIRLS at Playhouse Square

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you ever wanted to watch a hilarious show on a Broadway stage? If the answer is yes, I got you covered with the smash Hit Broadway Comedy MEAN GIRLS. The Broadway musical of MEAN GIRLS is about a teenage girl named Cady moving from Africa to the United States to a high school in Evanston, Illinois called Northshore High School. Cady then meets Janis and Damian who go to North Shore High, and they guide her around the school and show her the different groups of people, until a powerful trio of girls named The Plastics show up.

I went to go see this show on Halloween in Cleveland, OH with HerCampus Social Media Chair Kelly Wilson. This show was one of the best shows I have seen at Playhouse Square, and I would defiantly recommend you either go see this show or watch the movie musical version of this show. This hit comedy by Tina Fey was “so Fetch” and such an attention grabber. When Playhouse Square announced the run of this musical, I knew I had to get tickets! There were a lot that I had liked about this show however, some scenes more than others as to be expected. My all-time favorite scene from this musical was the song “Meet the Plastics” when Regina, Karen, and Gretchen were on the table entering the stage. Once Kelly and I sat down I had noticed the costuming in this show which was out of this world. Once Kelly and I had sat down in the balcony we had to move due to a seat upgrade at the beautiful KeyBank State Theater.

Overall, I would recommend going to see this hilarious show next time it makes it’s to Cleveland! This show had made me laugh in ways that I wasn’t expecting to I never knew I could. I feel like the overall rating for this show is 17+ due to some of the scenes within this production. The rating for this show is a 10/10 and would highly recommend for someone wanting a good laugh.