Manifesting vs. Doing: It’s Time to Put in The Effort

“I know what I want, and I’m going to get it.” – Blair Waldorf

from the iconic 2007 Teen Drama Gossip Girl

I’m a big advocate for wishing, dreaming, manifesting and everything else that allows you to have hope. However, a dream with no action is simply just a dream. If you want reality, then it’s up to you to make it happen. We’ve all had dreams of a certain life, or career, or a newly released book – but you won’t get the book if you don’t order it, or go to the bookstore.

Putting in effort can be harder for some, due to lack of motivation or any other reason. To solve one problem, you sometimes have to solve a different one. Finding motivation can be done only on your own, because no one else understands you the way you do. No one else truly know what you want, the way you do! Find your motivation, then tackle the world.

Speaking to Dan’s childhood friend (Yes, I unfortunately know her name.), Queen Blair says, “I would never put my fate in someone else’s hands and that’s why I always win… and you lose.”

Some wishes are out of our hands, but the ones that aren’t require us to get up and go for it. So get the book, work for that career, and live that life! You can make your own wishes come true, so why don’t you?

“If you really want something, you don’t stop for anyone or anything until you get it.” – Queen B