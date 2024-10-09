How to Create Your Own Spooky Brownies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

In getting in the spirit of Halloween and fall, it can be a difficult journey discovering the perfect sweet treat to match the holiday season. One of my favorites delights are spooky brownies, guaranteed to put you in a scary mood this Halloween. Believe it or not, they are not too complicated to make, and you should try them on your own or at our upcoming spooky movie night on October 29th! First, in order to make our Halloween-themed brownies, we must collect all of our ingredients!

Ingredient List:

5/8 oz of unsalted butter (salted butter is fine too, if necessary)

8 oz of Nestle chocolate chips (other brands are acceptable, Nestle is preference)

1 cup granulated sugar

3 medium eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened Hershey’s cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

½ cup of walnuts (if desired)

Sprinkles to top the brownies

Tub of white frosting

Food coloring (to color frosting if wanted)

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2: Mix all dry and wet ingredients in two separate bowls for proper mixtures (butter, eggs, vanilla extract in one bowl) and (chocolate chips, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, walnuts in another)

Step 3: Slowly add the dry mixture to the wet mixture until the batter is fully mixed.

Step 4: Place all the batter into preferred size pan (size of pan depends on the desired thickness of brownies) (standard is 8 by 8 pan)

Step 4: Bake the brownies for 27-30 minutes at the 350 degrees.

Step 5: Remove brownies from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes.

Step 6: Start mixing the frosting and food coloring (if desired)

Step 7: Top the brownies in the pan with frosting.

Step 8: Finish off with decorative Halloween sprinkles.

Step 9: Cut the brownies and serve!!

I hope that you enjoy this brownie recipe for October, and truthfully you can change up the décor for other holidays as well! These holiday brownies are sure to not disappoint, and they are not too difficult to bake if you are beginner at baking. Enjoy the spooky season and we look forward to seeing you at our Halloween movies night on October 29th in the YSU Kilcawley Center!