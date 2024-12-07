Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Black girl at computer desk writing in journal write natural work corporate african
Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels
Graduating With Zero Prospects: Am I Worried?

Camden Spann
Simply no.

After time well spent at university, I am now graduating, but with no prospects – zero jobs lined up waiting for me to use my well (over)paid education. But I’m not worried, and I’m not scared. My personal college experience has shaped me into a different person, allowing me to grow and expand my own horizons and be aware of how far I can go.

At first, graduating seemed a bit scary, alone in the fact that it means that I’m truly an adult and I no longer have the safety net of “being a student”; for example, when asked what my occupation is on a survey or poll, I can no longer pick full-time student – I can no longer say, “I’m still learning.”

Then it dawned on me, no more learning means that I get to move into a new era of my life. An era where instead of learning, I will now experience, and possibly even teach. Now of course, when I saw learning, I mean it loosely. Within life itself, there is always more knowledge to take in, and about absolutely anything. But now, I will be immersed in it, I will be a part of it.

I’m not worried that there isn’t any jobs lined up… YET! And I’m not scared of the unknown future — I’m excited! I’m thrilled, and over-joyed! I will job search and interview as much as I need so I can be in my chosen field, but more so, I’m ready to enter my next era, and I can’t wait to see how my life goes.

Thank you Her Campus for all you’ve given me. Goodbye, and in case I don’t see ya – good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight. ♡

Camden Spann

Youngstown '24

I am a Senior at Youngstown State University achieving a degree in Merchandising: Fashion & Interiors with a double minor in Journalism and Creative Writing.