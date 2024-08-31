Five Outfit Staples for Autumn in Youngstown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

As the cool breeze approaches and the leaves start to turn, it’s time to start shopping for the fall weather if you haven’t already. I’m gonna share five pieces you can add to your closet this year to stay warm, comfortable and of course fashionable! These are good on campus, running errands, pumpkin picking, or anywhere else!

Oversized Sweatshirt

Everyone makes the joke that Ohio experiences multiple seasons in one day, and this is very true, especially during the season changes. Oversized shirts, specifically sweatshirts, are great for this weather as the humidity is down, so you won’t get hot too quickly, but when you are cold – you’re covered! It’s casual, it can be paired with sweatpants for ultimate comfort or even a plain pair of jeans if you want to dress it up a little more. (And please remember, there is a difference in a sweatshirt versus a sweater.)

Blazer

Blazers are not everyone’s style, but I promise you there is one for everybody! Blazers add a clean cut to your look, upping your casual or completing a business-look. I also suggest buying one in a solid and dark color if you want to keep it for years and just keep reusing it for job interviews, networking get togethers or whenever you see fit! You can make it fun, make it fresh, make it you! Blazers are also good for layering, so if you want to wear a short sleeve, you can still get through the strong breeze.

Yoga Pants

They’ve been coming back, and I love it! Popular in 2000s, flared yoga pants can add a Y2K vibe to your fit if you’re looking, or it can be paired with that oversized sweatshirt I told you about, and a pair of chunky trainers – look who’s stylish and comfortable on campus! They are also great for exercising, so for those who want to hit the gym right after their last class – you only have to change your top. Cute, casual, comfortable, AND MULTIFUNCTIONAL – a staple indeed!

BOOTS make a statement

I won’t lie, I’m a sucker for a good boot. You can have them short, long, LONGER, heeled, platform, more – and they go with almost every outfit! Finding a comfortable boot to walk around in can be difficult so I highly recommend all my online shoppers to get out of the house for this one, BUT if you don’t care, neither do I! Boots can be both cute and functional, and while the season changes from hot to cool, adding a boot to any outfit can complete it. Accessories matter, but so do your shoes! A combat boot with jeans is loveable, a knee high with a skirt is to die for, and a heeled bootie with an oversized sweater gives me Christian Girl Autumn and I’m obsessed!

Black Belt

Not that one, the fashionable one – the one that can seal a look. I can’t say if you should get a skinny or fat one, because everyone looks different in the styles, BUT you should definitely get one. It doesn’t have to be for function, but it can be! It’s a nice statement piece to separate your torso from your legs, add depth to your waist, extenuate your hips and make your legs look longer. You’re more than welcome to venture into different colors of course, but black goes with everything so you never have to worry about color matching if you tend to overthink it like I do.

Add one or more of these pieces to your closet and you’re golden. Autumn is coming and it’s time for fashion statements – I can’t wait to see yours!