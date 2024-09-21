Iconic Y2K (Animated) Women Inspired Costume Ideas in 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

It’s crunch time! Fall is here which means Halloween is inching closer, and with the 2000s being in trend, let us look at some iconic women who raised an entire generation of kids (myself included). The list is long, but here are just a few animated characters you can choose or gain inspiration from!

ABAGAIL LINCOLn

AKA Number 5 from Codename: Kids Next Door

MAndy

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Kida

Princess ‘Kida’ Kidagakash in Atlantis

Meg

Megara in Hercules

For my groups

You can choose two or more from the following if you want to have matching costumes this year.

Totaly Spies

Sam, Alex and Clover! Invented spy gadgets tbh!

trollz

Amethyst, Sapphire, Ruby, Onyx and Topaz! Truly nostalgic!

bratz

Jade, Cloe, Yasmin and Sasha – The OG Brat Summer girlies!

Winx CLub

Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Musa, Flora, and Tecna – if you need a seventh, add in Roxy!

The list goes on! Too many options and the creativity is flowing – this Halloween is going to be one for the books!