Iconic Y2K (Animated) Women Inspired Costume Ideas in 2024

It’s crunch time! Fall is here which means Halloween is inching closer, and with the 2000s being in trend, let us look at some iconic women who raised an entire generation of kids (myself included). The list is long, but here are just a few animated characters you can choose or gain inspiration from!
ABAGAIL LINCOLn
AKA Number 5 from Codename: Kids Next Door
MAndy
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Kida
Princess ‘Kida’ Kidagakash in Atlantis
Meg
Megara in Hercules
For my groups
You can choose two or more from the following if you want to have matching costumes this year.
Totaly Spies
Sam, Alex and Clover! Invented spy gadgets tbh!
trollz
Amethyst, Sapphire, Ruby, Onyx and Topaz! Truly nostalgic!
bratz
Jade, Cloe, Yasmin and Sasha – The OG Brat Summer girlies!
Winx CLub
Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Musa, Flora, and Tecna – if you need a seventh, add in Roxy!
The list goes on! Too many options and the creativity is flowing – this Halloween is going to be one for the books!