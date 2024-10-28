The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spooky season is drawing in a new trend, Boo Baskets! A little spooky gift bag for someone you love. You can make it lavish, simple, super scary or cozy. Tailor it to your loved one’s favs! Here is the perfect list to help you get started on picking the items to fill it.

1.)Basket

You must find the perfect vessel for your items, so think about your person! Do they like a classic wicker basket? They may prefer a nostalgic trick-or-treating bucket. Also, think about how big you want your gift to be, make sure it’s the right size for what you want to fill it with!

2.)Tea or Coffee

This is a great idea for almost everyone. Get something with pumpkin spice or maybe grab some flavored creamer for coffee. The fall weather brings warm drinks, so get some good ones! Don’t know what kind they prefer? That’s okay, too. Get a gift card to Starbucks or a local cafe. They’ll love the thought.

3.)Mugs

Of course, you’ll need something to put the coffee and tea in. Get a Halloween mug for your basket! Be iconic and get a little ghost or pumpkin one, or if your person is a horror fan, get a ghost face or Jason mug. A great place to find themed spooky mugs is Spirit Halloween!

4.)Books

Is your person a reader? Get them a scary book! You have the classics by Steven King, or you can search for an engaging murder mystery. Make sure it’s something they haven’t already read, though. Try asking what’s on their to-read list to get ideas.

5.)Plushies

A cute stuffed animal is never the wrong choice. You can find some in a local bookstore. I’ve even seen a variety of plague doctor plushies with different aesthetics! You can look for bats, spiders, maybe your person would love a plastic skeleton. I don’t judge. You know what they like!

6.)Blanket

Halloween blankets are very popular this time of year, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a cute one. Feeling creative? buy some fabric and make a tie blanket with your person! Use it for a scary movie night when it’s nice and cold outside. Maybe light some candles too (it would be very romantic.)

7.)Sugar Scrub

Fall-scented sugar scrubs could be a great addition and an alternative to candles! They smell great and leave you feeling like a whole new person after a warm shower. Check out something from Tree Hut or find some at any local dollar store.

8.)Fuzzy Socks

It gets cold around spooky season, so pair these with the blanket! I mean, who wouldn’t want some adorable ghost socks? Match them to the mug or just mix and match as you please. Some people love gory movies but just can’t live without cute Halloween cat patterns. I get it.

9.)Snacks

Buy some microwave popcorn, candy corn, chips and the good Halloween candy, especially those full-size candy bars. Get all the junk food their heart could desire. Nobody should be health-conscious on Halloween. It’s just a rule.

10.)Note

Last but definitely not least, leave them a heartfelt note tucked in between all the goodies. You obviously care about this person if you click on this article, so make sure you remind them. Seal it with red or orange wax or buy creepy-looking paper so it fits the vibe.

Boo Baskets are just themed gift baskets for the season, but they can mean a great deal to whoever you’re giving it to. Make one for your parents, grandparents, best friend or lover. You can even make one for your pet if you wish (just… don’t give them human food. Get them things pets would appreciate.) There are no limits when you love someone, so take the extra time to show them that you care.