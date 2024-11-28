The Best Thanksgiving Meals that will Leave You Wanting More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Thanksgiving, a time for family and friends, but more importantly, food! Since this year the holiday is right after a presidential election, you’re going to need some mouth-watering dishes to make people forget all about politics. This is your year to experiment in the kitchen, make mistakes and try new things! What could go wrong?

Turkey and gravy

The classic. Not having turkey at Thanksgiving is just unheard of! However, if you are bored of the same old roasted turkey, spice it up (literally) with an herb rub, or sweeten your dish with a honey glaze. You could even grill or smoke it if you’re feeling really adventurous.

Au Gratin Potatoes

No one can ever go wrong with potatoes. There are so many different ways to cook them. You could make a different recipe for the next 40 years and still have options you haven’t tried. Try something you haven’t yet. This will probably be the hardest dish to mess up.

Rolls

Bread. Nobody can turn down bread. It’s something so flexible that everyone can enjoy it. Gluten-free, whole grain, whatever you want! Get some apple butter or jelly to pair with your fresh-out-of-the-oven rolls and your guests will love it.

Stuffing

The obvious pairing with turkey, it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without stuffing gracing the table. You can make it by itself in a dish, or cook it inside your turkey. If you are getting creative with your turkey this year, why not use your imagination here too? Do something new.

Roasted Acorn Squash

Something not everyone has had the pleasure of trying is acorn squash. There are many ways to cook it, so look up recipes that will fit your Thanksgiving vibe! It can be an excellent vegetarian addition to the table, but there are versions that incorporate meat too.

Mashed Potatoes

More potatoes. This is proof of how many options there are with this starch. Buttery, homemade mashed potatoes are always a safe bet for picky eaters. Can’t make it homemade? That’s not a problem. They have “just add water” mashed potatoes. Nobody has to know.

Green Bean Casserole

A great savory dish that can be made vegetarian or not, it’s up to you. This dish incorporates mushrooms, onions and of course green beans into a smokey dish that is sure to wow your guests. You can also just have plain green beans, but this is more creative!

Pumpkin Pie

It wouldn’t be fall if pumpkin pie wasn’t involved. You can get store-bought, make it yourself, or even make a different pumpkin dish like pumpkin roll! Personally, we have both at my Thanksgiving, topped with a heavy helping of cool whip. You might need two because it disappears fast!

Cranberry Sauce

If you’re still eating the canned stuff, you don’t know what you’re missing! Look up some homemade recipes and you’ll never go back. Add some cinnamon or apples and decorate your final dish with some orange slices or sweetened dried cranberries. Visuals are important too!

Sweet Potato Casserole

You can add marshmallows on top of this, and who doesn’t want that? (Maybe vegans, but that’s neither here nor there.) Sweet potato casserole adds a nice twist to the rest of a savory meal. The caramelized brown sugar alone should have anyone sold. It’s also another potato and opens a whole nother door of recipes.

If you or someone in your family is a fantastic cook, let them look over this list and see what they can come up with. There are so many options that can be created from just a simple food or idea. Maybe this is your sign to try your hand at cooking, but I’m not responsible if anything goes wrong in the cooking process. Try something new this year, cook and bond with your family and have a happy Thanksgiving!