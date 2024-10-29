Sweater Weather Goals: Your Ultimate Fall Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the crisp air and golden hues of autumn descend upon us, there’s no better time to soak in the magic of the season. Whether you’re a lover of all things cozy or looking for outdoor adventures, this fall bucket list has something for everyone. Here are the essential activities to make the most of autumn before winter rolls in!

Bake Seasonal Treats

Fall is the perfect time to channel your inner baker. Try your hand at making apple pies, pumpkin bread or cinnamon rolls. Not only will your home smell amazing, but you’ll also have delicious treats to enjoy with friends or family.

Go on a Scenic Hike

Fall is the perfect time to explore the outdoors. The vibrant leaves and cooler weather create a beautiful backdrop for hiking. Popular trails in your area may offer breathtaking views of the changing leaves. Be sure to pack some hot apple cider for a post-hike reward.

Go Apple Picking

There is absolutely nothing more fall than a trip to an apple orchard. Whether you’re snacking on fresh-picked fruit or gathering apples for homemade pies and cider, the experience is a fun outing with friends or family. Many orchards will also offer hayrides, corn mazes and farm stands with seasonal goodies.

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

This may be one of the most obvious items for your fall bucket list but definitely a must. Head to a local pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin for carving or decorating. Pumpkin patches are also great for photo opportunities and often have additional activities like hayrides, petting zoos and seasonal treats. Don’t forget to grab some mini pumpkins and gourds for decorating your home!

Have a bonfire night

Bonfires are the perfect way to enjoy an autumn evening. Invite your friends or family, gather around the fire and roast marshmallows for s’mores. Bring cozy blankets, hot drinks and your favorite fall playlist to make the experience even better. Whether you’re sharing stories or simply stargazing, bonfires offer a nostalgic and warm atmosphere to unwind.

Make a fall playlist

Capture the cozy vibes of fall with a playlist of the season. Choose songs that bring out feelings of nostalgia, warmth or a sense of adventure. Think acoustic melodies, folk songs or even classic rock. Listening to this playlist on a fall drive, during a hike or while enjoying a quiet afternoon at home can add the perfect soundtrack to your seasonal experiences.

Host a Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is a wonderful way to celebrate the season with close friends before the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving. Ask each person to bring a favorite dish to share and create a cozy table setting with candles and fall decor. Spend the evening enjoying good food and enjoying the comfort of friendship. Make it a tradition to bring everyone together before the holidays get busy.

Go Thrift Shopping for Fall Clothes

Fall fashion is all about cozy layers, chunky sweaters and scarves. Head to a thrift store or secondhand shop to look for unique pieces that fit the season. You can find classic plaid flannels, corduroy pants and even vintage boots that will add some charm to your wardrobe. Not only is thrift shopping eco-friendly, but it’s also a chance to create one-of-a-kind outfits without going broke.

Take a Weekend Road Trip

Fall is the perfect time to explore new places close to home. Plan a weekend road trip to a nearby town, state park or scenic area. Enjoy the fall colors along the drive, visit a local cafe and go on a mini-adventure. Whether it’s a small mountain town or a lakeside retreat, a road trip is a refreshing way to soak up the beauty of the season.

Whether you’re planning to explore the outdoors, cozy up indoors, or try something new, these ideas are sure to fill your fall with memorable moments!