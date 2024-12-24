This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

The holiday season is here, bringing with it the challenge of finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. This guide provides thoughtful, budget-friendly gift ideas for every family member.

For Mom

1. Silk Sleeping Mask – A luxurious sleep mask to help her unwind (under $15).

2. Hand Cream Set – Nourishing hand creams in soothing scents (around $20).

3. Five-Minute Journal – A gratitude journal to promote mindfulness (around $25).

4. Christmas Mug – A festive mug for her morning coffee or tea (under $15).

5. Scented Candle – A high-quality candle in a holiday scent (around $20).

6. Leather Journal – A beautiful journal for writing down her thoughts (under $20).

7. Classic Sunglasses – Stylish, UV-protected shades (around $30).

8. Personalized Platter Dish – Customized with a family name or special message (around $25).

9. Personalized Recipe Book – A blank recipe book where she can jot down her favorite family recipes (under $30).

For Dad

1. Smart Meat Thermometer – For the dad who loves grilling or cooking (around $30).

2. Travel Coffee Tumbler – A sturdy, insulated tumbler for hot or cold drinks (around $25).

3. Leather Wallet – A classic, durable wallet with RFID blocking (under $30).

4. Portable Tool Set – A compact kit for quick home repairs (around $20).

5. Car Care Kit – Essentials like microfiber towels, wax, and car cleaner (under $25).

6. Bluetooth Shower Speaker – Waterproof speaker for music in the shower (around $20).

For Grandparents

For Grandma:

1. Knit Throw Blanket – A soft, cozy blanket for relaxing (under $25).

2. Personalized Calendar – A calendar featuring family photos (around $20).

3. Teapot Set – A charming teapot with matching cups (under $30).

For Grandpa:

1. Adjustable Back Massager – A cushion for his favorite chair (around $30).

2. Bird Feeder with Bird Seed – A simple way to enjoy birdwatching (around $20).

3. Classic Puzzle Set – Large-piece puzzles for an engaging pastime (under $15).

For Sister

Ages 7-11:

1. Papermate Colored Pens – For drawing, writing, and getting creative (around $10).

2. Colored Pencils Set – Perfect for budding artists (under $15).

3. Scrunchies – A set of colorful hair ties (around $10).

4. Fuzzy Socks – Cozy socks in fun patterns (under $10).

5. Jellycat Coloring Book – Featuring adorable illustrations (around $10).

6. Lip Gloss Set – Kid-friendly shades (under $15).

7. Jellycat Plush Toys – Soft, cuddly companions (around $25).

8. Assorted Candy – A mix of her favorite treats (under $10).

9. Barbies or Calico Critters – Classic toys for imaginative play (around $20).

10. LEGO Sets – Small themed sets to inspire creativity (around $20).

Ages 12-14:

1. Sugar Scrub – Gentle exfoliating scrubs with fun scents (under $15).

2. Summer Fridays Lip Butter – A nourishing lip treatment (around $20).

3. Polaroid Camera – For capturing memories instantly (under $50).

4. Tru Fru Snacks – Freeze-dried chocolate-covered fruits (under $10).

5. Stanley Cup (20 oz) – A trendy insulated cup (around $30).

6. Jewelry – Cute and trendy pieces, like earrings or bracelets (around $20).

7. Makeup Starter Kit – A small set of beginner-friendly products (under $25).

8. Sonny Angels Collectibles – Popular miniature figurines (around $15).

9. Glossier Balm Dotcom – A cult-favorite lip and skin balm (around $14).

15-20+

1. Skincare Set – A thoughtful self-care gift with a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.

2. Chunky Knit Scarf – Cozy and stylish for colder weather.

3. Customized Necklace – Personalized with her initials or birthstone.

4. Coffee Subscription – A monthly subscription to try new coffee blends.

For Brother

Ages 12-14:

1. Video Games – Age-appropriate games for his console (around $30).

2. Cologne – A light, fresh scent for teens (around $20).

Ages 15+:

1. Baseball Caps or Beanies – Stylish and functional headwear (under $20).

2. Leather Loafers – Comfortable and versatile shoes (around $30).

3. Crew Socks Set – High-quality socks in cool designs (around $15).

4. Sports Water Bottle – A sturdy, leak-proof bottle for the gym or sports (around $20).

5. Wireless Charging Station – A sleek way to keep his devices powered up.

6. Personalized Leather Wallet – A stylish, everyday essential.

7. Gaming Mouse – For a more responsive gaming experience.

8. Resistance Bands Set – Perfect for home workouts.

For Pets

Dog:

1. Personalized Pet Bandana – Custom with your pet’s name (around $10).

2. Plush Dog Toy – Durable toys that squeak (under $15).

3. Dog Treat Puzzle Toy – Keeps your pet entertained and mentally stimulated (around $20).

Cat:

1. Interactive Laser Toy – Keeps them engaged and active.

2. Catnip-Infused Plush Toy – Fun and stimulating for playtime.

3. Automatic Pet Feeder – Makes mealtime easier and more convenient.

4. Heated Cat Bed – Perfect for colder months and added comfort.

5. Scratching Post – Helps keep their claws healthy and satisfies their natural instincts.