Fall Playlist Inspo- Picks to Match Your Current Vibe

Scrolling through Spotify or Apple Music lately feeling uninspired? This list of the fall season’s best hits is calling your name. Whether you’re inside getting cozy under layers of blankets, or taking on the pumpkin patch, this playlist holds the vibe just for you. It’s a blend of new and old music, from country to jazz to pop, perfect enough to rival your PSL. This playlist is proven to scratch everyone’s itch for those festive fall feels. Let’s jump right into it!

Autumn Romance

Whether you are actively experiencing some romance this fall season or not, we all can admit that these feels are unmatched. As the holiday season approaches, most everyone dreams of their special person to spend this especially nostalgic time of the year with. This rush of emotion is perfectly encapsulated by the song “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood. Similarly, the lyrics of “Bewitched” by Laufey excellently illustrate the rush of falling in love in autumn. Other notable songs that give off this same sentiment are “we fell in love in october” by girl in red, “Feathered Indians” by Tyler Childers, and “Juna” by Clairo.

A Chilly Evening In

Even if you are doing nothing more than sipping apple cider in your kitchen and watching leaves fall in the window, you desperately need an arsenal of songs to match this exact vibe. I highly recommend “Stormy Weather” by Etta James for these more quiet, introspective moments. “The Great Pumpkin Waltz” by Vince Guaraldi is the perfect soundtrack for carving pumpkins or baking cookies. “Dark Red” by Steve Lacy is also a wonderful choice for a chill, autumn evening indoors.

For Your Walk to Class

As you walk amongst the fallen leaves that crunch beneath your feet, you certainly need a soundtrack that puts an appropriate amount of pep in your step. Having the perfect song to listen to while you’re enjoying the autumn views on campus really elevates the experience. “Do You Believe in Magic?” by The Lovin’ Spoonful is a wonderful, feel-good song. If you’re feeling a little fiery, “Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways is a fitting choice. Noah Kahan’s hit, “You’re Gonna Go Far,” will give you inspiration and motivation to take on your autumn day. If you’re feeling nostalgic on your walk, “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant is bound to give you all the feels.

Seasonal Sadness

Whether we want to admit it or not, we’ve all been there: the feeling of wanting to give in to the doom and gloom of the incoming of fall and the parting of summer. It is nothing to be ashamed of, and this playlist has you covered! Of course, Taylor Swift’s classic, “All Too Well,” will always be your confidant through all your sad feelings. “Back to the Old House” by The Smiths is a chilling and eerie autumn song perfect for this mood. And how could one forget “Scott Street” by Phoebe Bridgers? Her song brings to life the questions we all ask ourselves and the emotions we all go through during this time of the year.

Halloween Prep

As Halloween rapidly approaches, it is all most of us can think about for all of September and October. For my Halloween superfans out there, the preparations for the costumes, the decorations, and the parties can be quite exciting. It would only be appropriate to have a perfect Halloween playlist to match, right? Of course, this list cannot be started off with any other song except Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller.” The music video, the vibes, and the energy is just so spectacular. “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne both excellently capture the absurdness and the insanity of this holiday. “Insane in the Brain” by Cypress Hill has an exciting kick to it. Hall & Oates’ “Maneater” will always be a beloved Halloween classic, and its instrumental is fantastic. Finally, the song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels band will knock your socks off as you prep that perfect Halloween costume.

