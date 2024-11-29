This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

Dead Poets Society

A classic that many watched as a part of their high school English curriculum, this movie will hit you right in the feels. Robin Williams performs beautifully as a poetry teacher at a stuffy boarding school for boys. Bring your tissues and carpe diem!

Stream on Hulu!

Clue

A classic 1985 movie that everyone has heard of. When it first aired, it left audiences baffled because the people watching all saw different endings! If you like the classic murder mystery game, no matter where you’ve played it, this movie is perfect.

Stream on Paramount+!

Practical Magic

A romantic movie adapted from Alice Hoffman’s novel, this story will have you ‘enchanted’ as it follows two witch sisters. As they try to break a family curse and find everlasting love, they must work together and use some ‘practical magic’ to defeat whatever stands in their way.

Stream on Hulu!

Lord of the Rings

If you’ve got a lot of time on your hands this fall, why not start Lord of the Rings? It will only be a nine-hour and 18-minute commitment. That’s at least three nights you can get cozy on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and binge-watch!

Stream on HBO Max!

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Roald Dahl’s novel is adapted to the screen with this artistic tale. It follows Mr. Fox as he steals from farmers to provide for his wife and children. The cinematography and art style bring this childhood book to life in a way that fits the story perfectly. You’re sure to fall in love with the autumn scenery.

Stream on Disney+!

A Beautiful Mind

This movie is full of twists and turns that will leave you shocked. If you’ve never seen it, you’re really missing out! I can’t tell you much or it will get spoiled, but if you like psychological movies or just enjoy movies that you have to watch twice to get the full picture, this one is for you.

Stream on Netflix!

You’ve Got Mail

Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, this romantic comedy will hold your attention like no other. Watch two bookstore owners fall in love over the internet, completely unaware that they are rivals in the real world! Get your snacks and fuzzy blankets and settle in for this rollercoaster!

Stream on Prime Video!

Coco

This adorable and heartwarming Disney movie is centered around the Day of the Dead which takes place on the first two days of November. A movie about family and healing hurt, it’s a wonderful movie to watch with your loved ones. It might just make you want to hug them a little tighter.

Stream on Disney+!

Halloweentown

A childhood classic, these movies are straight nostalgia. A town that is forever Halloween with that early 2000s vibe; the fall scene is like no other. Even though Halloween is over, this movie is relevant to the end of the fall season to many. It’s great to watch with your children, fur babies or family.

Stream on Disney+!

Good Will Hunting

Of course, I had to put another Robin Williams movie on this list. The story is set at MIT where our main character, Will Hunting, works as a janitor. Will has a genius level of IQ, but it takes Robin William’s character to finally notice his potential. The setting is perfect for fall, with a heartfelt story to boot!

Stream on Prime Video!