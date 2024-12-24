Cuffing Season Goals: Winter Dates Ideas for Couples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

As winter sets in, it’s the perfect season for cozy and memorable date ideas. Whether you want to embrace the frosty outdoors or snuggle up inside, here are some creative and fun winter date ideas for couples to warm up this season.

Ice skating and Hot cocoa

Whether you’re gliding gracefully or clutching each other for balance, ice skating is a classic winter activity that guarantees laughter and bonding. Top it off with steaming cups of hot cocoa at a nearby café to wrap up the perfect outing.

Matching Christmas Pajama Night

Get cozy at home in matching Christmas pajamas for the ultimate Instagram-worthy date night. Pair your festive outfits with a holiday movie marathon or a cozy game night. Don’t forget the hot cocoa, cookies and Christmas lights for extra seasonal ambiance.

Skiing or Snowboarding Adventure

Hit the slopes for an exhilarating day of skiing or snowboarding. Whether you’re experienced or beginners, sharing this outdoor adventure is a fun way to bond. Take a break at the lodge for warm drinks before heading back out into the snow.

Build a Gingerbread House Together

Get creative (and a little competitive) with a gingerbread house-making date. Gather kits or bake your own pieces, then decorate with candy and icing. You’ll end up with a sweet masterpiece, or a hilariously lopsided one and a chance to share laughs and sugary treats.

Go Sledding

Revisit childhood fun by finding a nearby hill for sledding. Racing each other down snowy slopes will bring out your playful sides. Don’t forget to bring your gloves for a snowball fight and thermos of cider or coffee for afterward.

Christmas Movie Marathon

Stay cozy indoors with a lineup of your favorite holiday films. From heartwarming classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to comedies like Elf or Home Alone, there’s no better way to spend a chilly evening. Add fuzzy blankets, hot chocolate and popcorn for the ultimate winter vibe.

Go Christmas Shopping Together

Stroll through a festive holiday market or a quaint shopping district. Pick out gifts for loved ones, sample seasonal treats and soak in the holiday spirit together. Be sure to hit up all the best seasonal sales. You could even start a tradition of exchanging one small gift during the outing.

Visit a Holiday Lights Display

Many towns have elaborate holiday light displays or drive-through light festivals. Bundle up and stroll hand-in-hand through the lights or stay warm in the car as you drive through. Or even drive around town admiring the lights strung up throughout different neighborhoods. Either way, it’s a magical experience that’s bound to make you both smile.

Winter is all about finding joy in the little things and savoring the moments of togetherness. No matter which date idea you try, the most important part is spending time with your special someone and creating memories to cherish for seasons to come.