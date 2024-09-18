Your Parents are Getting Older Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Each year we age, but our parents’ signs of aging may appear more drastic

My family and I just recently celebrated my mom’s 50th birthday, which turned out to be the first time I was not able to celebrate with her under the same roof. The guilt associated with not being home to give thanks to the amazing woman who raised me in such a beautiful way got me thinking. How many more birthdays will I be able to spend with her as I continue to grow up and pursue my adult life?

50 years is not old by any means. However, my mom just turned 50, which was a reminder that she is getting older. That is 50 years of experience with marvelous highs, painful lows, abundant love, and devastating heartbreak. Unfortunately, another 50 years or even a singular day cannot be guaranteed. Each year we experience will bring forth the unexpected. It is important to remember that this is also our parent’s first time navigating life, which can be so easy to forget under the role of ‘child’.

We can become so engulfed in the craziness of our roller-coaster college lives that we may forget our parents are also experiencing ups and downs. May this simply be a reminder to call your loved ones and ask them about their day, their emotions and their future dreams. Everyone could use a cheerleader, no matter what age.

Fortunately, my mom has been in my life for all of my birthdays, but I have only been here for 20 of hers. The role will reverse one day, as I will be forced to live without my best friend. We are merely pieces of each other’s lives and for this, I believe everyone could use a gentle reminder to be more grateful for our time that overlaps with those we love.

We are all getting older. Be kind to those who love you and are good to you. The extra wrinkles, the graying hair, and the slower movements are signs of a lived life, hopefully as a result of many laughs, memories and adventures. Do not let the daunting construct of time prevent you from taking advantage of what is still to come. Instead, let the wrinkles and graying hair be reminders to love a little harder, live life a little slower, and hold on a few seconds longer on that next hug. And, if you’re a college student from afar, a reminder to call your mom or other important parental figures in your lives more frequently and ask about their days because your parents are getting older, too.