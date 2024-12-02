This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Oh boy, what an absolute mess

The season 21 finale of The Bachelorette brought a whirlwind of emotions and drama, particularly for the lead, UW-Madison alum Jenn Tran, who made history as the first Asian-American star of the franchise. After an exhilarating journey in Hawaii, where she accepted a proposal from Devin Strader, the euphoria quickly turned to heartache when their relationship unraveled off-screen. In a shocking revelation during the “After the Final Rose” segment, Tran shared that Strader had called off their engagement over the phone, leaving her feeling blindsided and hurt.

In the emotionally charged confrontation, Jenn expressed her feelings of confusion and betrayal. She revealed that shortly after their engagement, Devin became distant, stating, “He wasn’t calling as much; he wasn’t texting as much,” which led her to question the authenticity of their bond. The tension heightened when host Jesse Palmer announced it was time to watch the footage of their proposal. Jenn’s tearful response as she re-lived that moment while sitting next to Devin amplified the intensity of the finale. The producers’ choice to air this footage drew substantial backlash, with many fans condemning it as “cruel and unnecessary”.

Viewers took to social media to voice their outrage, with many highlighting the show’s inconsistency in handling contestants’ emotional well-being. Former Bachelor lead Ben Higgins chimed in on Twitter, calling the experience “absolutely cruel.” Fans expressed concerns over the ethics of making Jenn watch her happiest moment turn into her greatest disappointment in front of a live audience.

The fallout continued as Jenn confronted Devin about his actions post-breakup, particularly his decision to follow other women on social media, including her former cast mate, Maria Georgas. Jenn articulated her disappointment directly to Devin, saying, “Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram—not just any girl, but Maria.” This candid moment highlighted the profound sense of betrayal she felt, which resonated deeply with viewers.

Despite the tumultuous emotions, Jenn exhibited remarkable strength and composure. She challenged Devin on the significance of promises in relationships, stating, “I hope that you learn that the weight of your words matters, and that if you’re going to promise something, you should be able to fulfill those promises.” This poignant moment not only showcased her resilience but also offered a powerful message about the importance of honesty and commitment.

While Jenn’s experience on The Bachelorette did not culminate in the fairy-tale ending she had hoped for, she has embarked on a new chapter by competing on Dancing with the Stars. This opportunity presents a fresh platform for her to connect with fans and move past the heartbreak of her reality TV experience.

This season has ignited critical conversations about the ethical responsibilities of reality television producers, particularly concerning the emotional health of participants. Jenn’s journey raises essential questions about the lengths to which producers go for the sake of drama and ratings, especially when they risk the mental well-being of those involved. As viewers reflect on this season, it becomes increasingly clear that reality television must find a balance between entertainment and compassion.