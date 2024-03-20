Trader Joe’s Must-Haves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a college student on a budget

I am a Trader Joe’s girlie to my core. Growing up in a small Wisconsin town meant the closest TJ’s was a three-hour drive away- not doable regularly. I vividly remember the times we would make the trip down to Minneapolis and St. Paul and get to absolutely RAID the Trader Joe’s down there. My sister and I went feral for Ginger Cat cookies (which they don’t make anymore) and frozen tamales. The free samples were always a plus, and we would stock up on our favorite Maple Leaf cookies for the upcoming few months until the next sacred trek to TJ’s.

Now, as an adult living in a big city, Trader Joe’s is only about a 10-minute walk from my house! As all my roommates can attest, I practically live there. I only shop at TJ’s, meaning I’m very familiar with many of their (often surprisingly affordable!) grocery options. Here, I’ve compiled a list of the top 5 must-haves from Trader Joe’s, at least in my opinion. I hope these options make your hectic college student life a little easier, as they’ve done for me. Enjoy!

1. Harvest warm bowl

This is one of the newer additions to the TJ’s prepared foods section (where I live as a terrible cook myself). While it’s called a “warm bowl” you can actually eat this as a cold salad as well! In the colder months, I prefer it warm, though. Luckily it is a breeze to heat up. Simply remove the lid and microwave for 2 minutes, drizzle the delicious balsamic vinaigrette that comes with it right on top, and you have a delicious, protein-packed meal. Plus, if you eat it right out of the container, you only have to wash a fork!

2. Mediterranean pasta salad

My go-to lunch in between classes, this pasta salad has it all: orzo pasta, chopped spinach, feta cheese and sundried tomatoes. Looking for an easy way to spice up dinner? This is truly a classic blend of delightful flavors that’s sure to hit the spot as a side to your favorite grilled chicken recipe. Or are you ready for a quick lunch to power through the rest of your classes? This salad is fresh and light, making it a great midday source of energy. My favorite way to church up this salad is to squeeze some fresh lemon juice on top of it, adding a little zest, which livens up all the other flavors.

3. Buffalo chicken dip

Anyone who knows me KNOWS that this buffalo chicken dip is what I live on. I am a buffalo chicken connoisseur. There’s something about it that absolutely smacks every time. This dip is creamy, savory and has just the right level of spice in it to really make your mouth water. I typically enjoy this dip with either mini cucumbers or tortilla chips, and it hits the spot every single time. If you’re looking for a plant-based option, TJ’s has that too! Their vegan buffalo dip is spicy and delicious and an excellent option for anyone looking to lower their meat intake.

4. Strawberry vanilla yogurts

Honestly, I feel like yogurt is a very hit-or-miss snack. Sometimes it’s that perfect flavor, texture, and temperature and it’s delicious! If one this is off though, it’s gag town USA. I have never found a yogurt in my life that hits as hard as the strawberry vanilla yogurt from TJ’s does. It’s sweet but not cloying, creamy but not too thick, and has pieces of real strawberry in it to really amp up the flavor. I typically eat this with whatever berries I have on hand, and it makes the perfect quick snack between classes. Sometimes, I grab one for breakfast on a super busy morning. I can’t recommend these enough.

5. Dark chocolate pb cups

I had to end on these dark chocolate peanut butter cups. They are, without a doubt, the most delicious, delectable, mesmerizing, enchanting creations on the planet. There hasn’t been a day since I moved in when I haven’t eaten at least one of these fantastic treats. Usually, I go through a container every week. Now, I’m not going to pretend these are helpful for a busy college student. They’re not convenient (or cheap) like the other options I’ve outlined. But gosh darn it, no food in the world has ever been as delicious as these chocolate-covered morsels of peanut butter, and that is a hill I will die on.

I feel as though it is my mission to spread the beauty and majesty of these treats to everyone I can. Today, I invite you to join me in sampling Trader Joe’s glorious offering to the world. Joe, you’ve truly blessed us all, and I thank you.