My top five springtime pick me ups
Punxsutawney Phil declared it himself – spring is on the way! While spring in the midwest isn’t always the warmest or cheeriest weather of the year, there’s just something in the air that screams new beginnings. Any day where the sun peeks out or the weather reaches above 40℉ feels like a little win and can send spirits soaring.
In this time of renewal, I’m declaring a new tradition: spring semester pick me ups! After winter break, the start of second semester can be an adjustment, and it can be easy to fall into a funk. This spring, let’s flip the script and engage in little acts of joy to keep us motivated.
If you’re joining me and looking for inspiration, here are my top five bucket list items for spring semester:
- Ditch the winter coat
-
Now before you call me crazy, of course you should wear your winter coat on cold days – spring can be pretty chilly here in Wisconsin. I’m only suggesting you ditch the winter coat on those special warmer days where you feel too hot in it. Recently, I’ve been wearing my big coat to my morning classes and find myself sweating midday. If you have time between classes, and the sun is shining warmly, switch coats throughout the day! My whole mentality changes when I can walk to my afternoon classes wearing a lighter coat on a nice spring day.
- Watch the sunset
-
The deeper we get into spring, the more beautiful the sunsets are going to get! I’ve noticed the sky looking like a portrait when I walk home from later classes or work, and it fills me with joy. I challenge you to make it a point to look out the window or even get outside to check out the sunset on those gorgeous orangey-pinky nights!
- Go for walks outside
-
While the air is still a little crisp, nothing feels better than a stroll outdoors. For my fellow Madisonians, walking down the lakeshore path or down State Street around the Capitol can be incredible this time of year. A springtime walk always makes me feel refreshed and motivated, and it’s the perfect pick me up.
- Buy flowers for your living space
-
When flowers are starting to bloom outside, it’s the perfect time to bring some indoors! Spring and flowers go hand in hand, and bringing a bouquet home will brighten up your day and your living space. Whether there are local vendors at a farmers market or some arrangements at the grocery store, having fresh flowers will have your home basking in that spring scent.
- Whenever possible, study outdoors
-
Now early in the semester, it might not be time for this just yet. Wisconsin is notorious for flash snow storms going into the spring months, but later into the semester when winter fully fades and summer starts to peak in, I encourage you to take advantage of all the late spring days. Find a study buddy and sprawl out on a blanket somewhere on campus, or sit at a table outside a coffee shop!
Spring has always felt like an in-between season to me, a blend of winter and summer that most of the time doesn’t make sense. One day it’s beautiful and you need sunglasses, and the next you can’t leave without an umbrella. Instead of looking at the season as an awkward in between, I’m going to attempt to look at it as a time of happy change and renewal. Having my spring pick me ups in my back pocket will surely put a smile on my face during the new semester, and if you try them out, I hope they put one on yours, too.