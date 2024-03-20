This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

My top five springtime pick me ups

Punxsutawney Phil declared it himself – spring is on the way! While spring in the midwest isn’t always the warmest or cheeriest weather of the year, there’s just something in the air that screams new beginnings. Any day where the sun peeks out or the weather reaches above 40℉ feels like a little win and can send spirits soaring.

In this time of renewal, I’m declaring a new tradition: spring semester pick me ups! After winter break, the start of second semester can be an adjustment, and it can be easy to fall into a funk. This spring, let’s flip the script and engage in little acts of joy to keep us motivated.

If you’re joining me and looking for inspiration, here are my top five bucket list items for spring semester:

Spring has always felt like an in-between season to me, a blend of winter and summer that most of the time doesn’t make sense. One day it’s beautiful and you need sunglasses, and the next you can’t leave without an umbrella. Instead of looking at the season as an awkward in between, I’m going to attempt to look at it as a time of happy change and renewal. Having my spring pick me ups in my back pocket will surely put a smile on my face during the new semester, and if you try them out, I hope they put one on yours, too.