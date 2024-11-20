This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

My opinions on this year’s Smokeout lineup so far

As a Chicagoan obsessed with country and live music, I love Windy City Smokeout. If you don’t know what Windy City Smokeout is, it is basically a country music and barbeque festival that takes place at the United Center parking lot in Chicago. It is such a great option for those who may not want to go all the way to Wisconsin for Country Thunder, but still want a festival experience while enjoying some amazing barbeque, too! The lineup this year is amazing, but I definitely prefer some artists over others.

Megan Moroney

I almost started skipping to class when I saw that Megan Moroney is performing at Windy City Smokeout this year. I began listening to her music earlier this year, particularly her newest album “Am I Okay?,” and I was about to buy tickets to see her in Milwaukee since she originally wasn’t coming to Chicago. I was so thrilled to see her on the Smokeout lineup and my best friend and I are already planning to camp out at the barricade for her, so you can catch me balling my eyes out if she plays “Heaven by Noon.”

Jon Pardi

I went through a huge Jon Pardi phase around two years ago, and I still remember all his songs to this day. His music is super catchy and I know his performance is going to be a fun one. I didn’t get a chance to go to his concert last time he was in Chicago, but I’m so excited to see him live this summer.

Riley Green

I’m not a huge Riley Green fan, but I LOVE “Different ‘Round Here” and “Hell Of A Way To Go” and I cannot wait to see them live. Luckily, I still have the next few months to listen and get more into his music.

Dylan Gossett

Though I discovered him in the spring, I have had Dylan Gossett on repeat recently because he has the most perfect, chill fall vibe music. I’m interested to see his set because his music is definitely more on the mellow side compared to other country headliners. Regardless, I think he is so handsome and cute, so I’ll enjoy whatever performance he puts on.

Bailey Zimmerman

I (sort of) saw Bailey Zimmerman when he opened for Morgan Wallen at Wrigley Field. Not gonna lie, I was not in my seat for his set, but I definitely still like his music. He has become huge in the past two years, going from an opener to a headliner at Country Thunder and now Smokeout. I’m excited to see him as a primary artist because his music and personality are very energetic, so I know it will be a fun night.

Kane Brown, Koe Wetzel, Old Dominion

I’m grouping Kane Brown, Koe Wetzel and Old Dominion together because I haven’t really listened to their music. Even though I’ve definitely heard their names before, I didn’t realize they were big enough to headline music festivals, but I will start listening to them to get ready for Smokeout.

Though I’ve listened to some artists more than others, I still think this is a fantastic country festival lineup. My best friend and I camped out in the pit all four days last year, and we had a great time. It was such a good way to discover new artists and see so many big artists live without paying $300+ for floor seats. We had so much fun and after seeing this lineup, we are totally going again this year!