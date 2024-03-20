The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because they were life-changing

Like most people, I absolutely love live music. The excitement of buying tickets, having an event to look forward to, dressing up and listening to the set list beforehand is almost as fun as the concert itself. While I love all the artists I’ve seen live, there are some that really stick out to me. I would see them again in a heartbeat. In no particular order, here are the top four concerts I’ve been to.

1. Noah Kahan

I had the opportunity to see Noah Kahan in concert last summer at Summerfest, a music festival in Milwaukee, and every single one of the songs he performed was incredible. With a packed venue and everyone screaming the lyrics, the energy of this concert was truly unbeatable. I loved the experience so much that I am seeing him again this summer. If you get the chance to see him in concert, please do, you won’t regret it.

2. Mt. Joy

As amazing as Mt. Joy’s recorded music is, they are even better live. When I saw them at Summerfest a few years ago, I honestly only knew a few of their songs. However, I have been obsessed ever since. The concert introduced me to one of my favorite songs, “Orange Blood”. The lights on the set also added to the energy and overall ambience.

3. Del Water Gap

Also known as Sam Holden Jaffe, Del Water Gap has a special way of engaging with his audience, even running off the stage and into the audience during “Perfume”. I love how he crosses between upbeat and slow songs in his music. Not only was this concert amazing, but the opener, Kristiane, was great as well. I am now obsessed with her music.

4. Still Woozy

Everything about this concert was incredible, from the colorful set to the energy in the room. I also appreciate that all of his music is very upbeat and high-energy, ensuring everyone has a good time. If you’re looking for music to put you in a good mood, definitely check out Still Woozy and maybe even see if he has any concerts coming up.

Reflecting back on these concerts seriously has me considering buying a few more tickets for upcoming concerts. I believe that live music is one of the most memorable and enjoyable experiences in life and I can’t wait to attend more concerts this year.