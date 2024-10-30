This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Cute autumn novels to get you in a cozy mood!

It’s beginning to feel like fall outside, which means I can finally start making a dent in my To Be Read (TBR) pile. In my opinion, there’s absolutely nothing better than a cozy fall day with a cute book and a pumpkin spice latte! It’s quite literally the best thing in the world. Here are some of my favorite romance books that are perfect for the beautiful season ahead!

1. “Love & Other Words” by Christina Lauren

When I think of fall books, I think of resurfaced memories, childhood nostalgia, cozy afternoons spent reading and just a little bit of tragedy. This book has it all! It follows Macy and Elliott as high schoolers who spend their weekends together in a house outside San Francisco, and then ten years later as best friends who no longer speak to each other. The story jumps between the two timelines to slowly explain what happened to change their relationship. It’s full of romantic tension and loveable characters, and perfect for anyone who likes a little bit of angst before the happy ending!

2. “Life’s Too Short” by Abby Jimenez

If anyone asks me what’s one thing I simply couldn’t live without I would have to say this book! It takes place in an apartment building in my home city of Minneapolis and follows Vanessa, a free-spirited traveler with a possible genetic condition, and Adrian, the lawyer next door. After Vanessa is left as the guardian of her baby niece, she turns to Adrian for help and the two of them quickly become close. The novel follows the two of them and all their cute adventures together (seriously so cute please read it!!), but they have to deal with the reality that they may not be able to spend forever together. It’s technically the third in a series, but I like to live on the edge and read books like this as a standalone. There are a couple of times when characters from the previous books come up, but nothing too crazy! It’s the perfect blend between sweet and sentimental and is definitely on my TB(re)R pile this fall!

3. “The Ex Talk” by Rachel Lynn Solomon

If you imagine a book that would make a perfect rom-com TV show but no one has realized it except you and you desperately want someone to adapt it so you can watch everything play out on screen, this fits the description exactly! It’s a cute spin on the classic fake dating trope. Public radio employees Shay and Dominic are thrown together to host a podcast where they act as fake exes and give out relationship advice when in reality, they met recently and despise each other. They need to work together to convince their growing fan base that they really were once together, but as they spend more time together they start to catch feelings. It fulfills all my dreams of being a podcaster, and the characters are super quirky and sweet. It’s a quick, funny read that’s perfect for a chilly autumn weekend!

4. “Never Fall for Your Fiancée” by Virginia Heath

I do admit I often judge a book by its cover, and this one immediately made me think of autumn and dark, cozy nights. After watching Bridgerton I’ve been on a historical romance kick and this one does not disappoint!! It follows Hugh, who has everything in life except for a wife, so he invents her to keep his mom from finding out he hasn’t married. But when he starts getting caught up in the lie, he invites Minerva and her sisters to come live with him, posing as his totally made-up wife for money. They have to convince everyone that they’ve been together all this time, leading to a lot of misunderstanding and even more romantic tension. This is such a silly little novel that I would definitely recommend to anyone who enjoys a good 19th-century love story!

5. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry

Unpopular opinion time: I think all Emily Henry books were meant to be read in the fall. Like yes, this one does take place in summer, but in my opinion, it’s a little too angsty for that. It’s meant to be read under blankets by a dark window with a steaming cup of cocoa because that is totally how it will make you feel. It’s about two writers/neighbors who start a contest to see who can write the next big bestseller. January is a romance writer, while Gus likes dark culty books where everything ends in tragedy. The book somehow pairs a sweet, romantic story with a deeper undercurrent about what it means to be human. It’s for sure an emotional journey! Just the kind of soul-searching that reminds me of the changing seasons of fall!

Autumn is such a beautiful time of year, and it deserves the most beautiful books! I love the feelings of nostalgia and coziness that surround everything, and these books definitely spark those emotions. Happy reading!