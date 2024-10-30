My Metaphorical Brick List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

I give you five bricks, what are you throwing them at?

I wouldn’t categorize myself as a hateful person by any means, if anything, most would probably say I’m above average on the Pollyanna scale. Most things roll off my back and annoyances can be cured by a few deep breaths. However, there are a few things that make my blood boil and if given the chance, I would certainly (metaphorically) throw a brick at them.

Jean shopping

I have a feeling this is a classic girl experience, and for a very valid reason. There is nothing worse than trying on jeans after jeans after jeans with no success. It is too tight or too loose or too wide or too low. All of the sudden I’m hot, hungry, and feeling like I could cry. Maybe I’m a bit dramatic in this department, but I rarely leave jean shopping feeling valiant. If anything, I feel like the jeans chewed me up and spit me out. Avoid it at all costs.

Loud Typers

When I hear the aggressive clickity clack of the person next to me, you know the kind where they are pounding the keys as if their fingers weigh 5 pounds each, a brick appears in my hand. All I’m trying to do is focus, and the quick, harsh sound of keys is ringing in my ear. Suddenly I lose all patience and I have to move seats.

Hangnails

Getting a manicure is one thing I don’t spend money on. It’s too much of a repetitive cost. However, that means my nail beds are probably not in tip-top shape: enter hangnails. They are so small, yet so mighty. Whenever I see one of those little guys show up on my finger, I know pain is about to ensue.

Icey Mornings

The pure dread that comes across me when I look outside and see a thin sheet of ice covering the sidewalk. Seriously, I get so nervous about walking to class there have easily been times I skipped. The thought of slipping and falling straight on my face is enough to keep me in hibernation mode.

“That’s so cringe” type of people

Hot take: everything is a little cringey. It’s part of being human! The people who go around pointing out how everything is “so cringey” or “so embarrassing” must be stopped. We are all just doing our best, having fun, and to take life that seriously is so cringe. Live your life!

I recognize these are small inconveniences in life, none of which probably require a brick to deal with. I also take responsibility for the (probably) unnecessary sass surging throughout. However, things can be annoying, and sometimes you just have to get it off your chest! Think about it…if you had five bricks…what would you do?