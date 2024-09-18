Madison, WI Summer Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Because I could not be more excited

After completing my sophomore year here at UW-Madison, I plan on staying for the summer and enjoying every second of it. As this semester comes to an end, I cannot wait for the high temperatures and UV that the summer brings, both of which are ideal for tanning and outdoor activities. I don’t know about you, but my friends and I discuss our summer plans just about every day, which has served as my main inspiration for this list. So whether you will be in Madison this upcoming summer or not, I encourage you to apply this bucket list to your own summer, because you deserve the fun and relaxation that comes along with it.

While I have experienced a hint of a Madison summer at the end of spring and beginning of fall semesters, I have never been able to fully take advantage of the nice weather. Madison has so much to offer, and I can’t wait to experience it all over the next few months.