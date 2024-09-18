Madison, WI Summer Bucket List

Because I could not be more excited
After completing my sophomore year here at UW-Madison, I plan on staying for the summer and enjoying every second of it. As this semester comes to an end, I cannot wait for the high temperatures and UV that the summer brings, both of which are ideal for tanning and outdoor activities. I don’t know about you, but my friends and I discuss our summer plans just about every day, which has served as my main inspiration for this list. So whether you will be in Madison this upcoming summer or not, I encourage you to apply this bucket list to your own summer, because you deserve the fun and relaxation that comes along with it.
- Picnics on Monona Bay
I think a picnic is the best way to embrace the nice weather. Soaking up the sun with friends and chatting over a charcuterie board with lake views truly cannot be beat. While there are many places with beautiful views to choose from in the Madison area, my personal favorite is Brittingham Park and Beach just south of campus. I cannot wait to grab fresh fruit, cheese and crackers and head over to Lake Monona Bay.
- Dane County Farmers’ Market
The farmers’ market, which circles the capitol building every Saturday, is a Madison staple, and will certainly be an every-weekend activity for me and my friends. Open from mid-April to early-November, the farmers market offers a variety of goods, including produce, baked goods, tote bags and succulents. If you want to stop for a meal during your farmers market stroll, the convenient location also offers a variety of brunch options. While all are incredible choices, I highly recommend Bradbury’s Coffee (especially their crepes), Marigold Kitchen and Ancora Cafe + Bakery.
- Devil’s Lake
If you have access to a car this summer, Devil’s Lake is the perfect place for a change of scenery. Roughly an hour drive from Madison, the state park is ideal for a day trip and offers a variety of activities. I can’t wait to drive out there and go for a long hike followed by a refreshing swim in the lake. The park also rents out kayaks and paddle boards, which my friends and I will most definitely be taking advantage of this summer.
- Comedy on State
Although I have never been, I have heard great things about the comedy shows at Comedy on State. I have been talking about going there for a while, and I think it would be so much fun to go out to dinner by the capitol and then end the night with a comedy show. If you’re looking for a deal, they have $5 open mic nights every Wednesday at 9 pm.
While I have experienced a hint of a Madison summer at the end of spring and beginning of fall semesters, I have never been able to fully take advantage of the nice weather. Madison has so much to offer, and I can’t wait to experience it all over the next few months.