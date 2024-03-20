The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What a movie from our childhood can teach us about appreciating all of life’s moments

Some of the best life advice I’ve ever received came through my living room TV when I was around six years old: “Life’s a climb, but the view’s great.” If you’re picturing the iconic high-schooler by day, pop star by night Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, you’re absolutely correct. She delivers this famous line in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” and it’s a great lesson in perspective.

Its meaning no doubt went over my head at the time, but I just rewatched the iconic movie last week and was reminded of the message. This time, it was loud and clear, telling me to slow down and enjoy life. It hit much differently as a college student, and this is what I’ve taken from it in relation to where I’m at in life right now.

Don’t wish your life away

I’ve recently discovered something about myself that I’m not proud of: I have a tendency to think “the grass is greener on the other side” when it comes to times of the year. During the summer months, I’ll find myself thinking I’d rather be in school than working my summer job. When I’m in school, I count down the days until summer and wish I could trade the exams and papers for a shift.

Because of this, I ponder about life as a series of items to check off a list. I often make weekly to-do lists for myself and think, “I just have to get through (x) so I can get to (y).” The problem with this mindset is that life shouldn’t be spent dreading all the ordinary “to-dos” and only getting joy from the “special” moments. For example, spending the week dreading classes and the schoolwork that comes with them and longing for the weekend is something I’m quite guilty of. But instead of living for the weekends and days off, it’s important to find little joys throughout even the longest of school/work weeks.

It’s important to have goals, but achieving them is only part of the fun

This one is a tough pill to swallow for me. Like my weekly checklists, I often think of life as a series of goals I’ll create for myself, with each new chapter defined by achieving them. While having life goals is important, accomplishing them shouldn’t be the defining moment; if we don’t take joy in the journey, how can we justify that one moment as being worth it?

Miley’s quote really got me thinking about this. I often find myself getting caught up in the hustle of trying to achieve my goals and lose sight of what’s important: enjoying the ride. The work you put in to achieve your goals can be just as rewarding as accomplishing the goal itself, and that’s why this message is essential to understand. If you don’t enjoy “the climb,” you’ll never be satisfied when you achieve a goal.

Above all, I’ve come to realize how important it is to cherish every moment of life. Although every day might not be the one where you get accepted to your dream school, finish that class project or get an offer for your dream job, that doesn’t mean each day doesn’t have something special to offer. We can’t define ourselves by only our accomplishments. It’s the collection of moments and experiences that help us become who we are.