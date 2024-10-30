The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall In My Favorite City

Fall is my favorite season because of all the fun activities that come with it. I can’t wait for the weather to finally turn a corner in Madison. I’m ready for the temperatures to drop and leaves to change colors. I wrote about how to “embrace” fall last year. This year, I’m excited to offer new fall ideas!

Badger Sports

First off, an obvious fall bucket list item in Madison is to attend a football game. The energy at tailgates and games are so much fun. Especially as it gets colder, bundling up for the games and drinking hot cocoa and eating a warm pretzel is something I am definitely looking forward to. If football’s not your thing, the volleyball and hockey games are amazing too.

The Farmers Market

Another item on my bucket list this fall is to attend the Dane County Farmers Market. The Farmers Market is one of my favorite weekend activities year round, but I am specifically excited to try out all the fall treats like apple cider, pumpkin scones and banana bread.

Hiking

Next on my list is to go on a long hike. Madison offers so many paths which are especially beautiful when the leaves are changing. Picnic Point as well as the Lake Monona Loop are trails I’m excited to explore.

Movie Nights

Fourth on the list is to host a fall movie night. This isn’t specific to Madison, but it had to be stated because fall movies are simply the best. Some of my absolute favorite films for this time of year are When Harry Met Sally, Little Women, Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting.

Fall Foods

Next up is to visit the local Trader Joe’s to check out all the fall foods. I’ve already tried out a few of their pumpkin treats, including their cookies and ice cream cones, but I want to experiment with some new things like the butternut squash mac and cheese and some autumn soups. I also think trying to create some fall cocktails or mocktails would be really fun, probably something apple or pumpkin themed!

Reading

Next on the list is to read a cozy book. My friends and I recently decided to start a book club, meaning we’re all going to read the same book to keep each other motivated. We decided to start the new Sally Rooney book, Intermezzo. Some other books I’ve read that definitely put me in the fall mood are If We Were Villains and The Secret History.

Whether you love fall like me or need to force yourself to let go of summer and enjoy it, these activities are sure to get you in the mood for autumn. I’m excited to try these things out and appreciate fall in Madison as much as I can!