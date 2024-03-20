An overview of everyone’s favorite northeastern folk singer, Noah Kahan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

From Tiktok videos to Post Malone collaborations, Noah Kahan has swiftly and decisively made his mark in the music industry

Noah Kahan, known for his folky, Northeastern aesthetic, and lyrics as filled with poetry and hope as they are cynicism and self loathing, seemingly burst onto the music scene overnight. The Vermont based singer songwriter was recently recognized with his first Grammy nomination, and his road to success is a unique and modern one.

Kahan’s rise to fame began with the massive attention he garnered for his single “Stick Season.” The song first gained traction on TikTok, where Kahan endlessly teased it before its release. When it was finally available for streaming, it instantly had a loyal and invested fanbase.

Although “Stick Season” and its namesake album were Kahan’s first to reach notable prominence, they were not his first releases. “Busyhead” and “I Was/I Am” are “Stick Season’s” two preceding albums, both of which help give shape to Kahan’s style and technique.

Yet it’s not just his music that makes Kahan appealing. His personality and down to earth approach to fame gives him an element of relatability many celebrities lack. One look at an Instagram story or X post and his often self effacing, yet regularly quippy and clever sense of humor is apparent. In addition, Kahan possesses a specific Northeastern, folk and “granola” vibe that many are drawn to. He appeals to this well with lyrics such as “I’m mean because I grew up in New England,” or “And I love Vermont but it’s the season of the sticks.”

Another draw of Kahan is the rawness and vulnerability he puts into his lyrics. Kahan says what so many others are afraid to say, and his emotions resonate deeply with listeners. He has a knack for capturing both simple moments and complex feelings with an eloquence and honesty that is rarely seen. “In love with being noticed and afraid of being seen,” or “I’m terrified I might never have met me” are just a few examples of Kahan’s ability to put into words emotions many didn’t realize they were feeling.

Kahan also understands how to capitalize on his successes, seemingly more for his own enjoyment than to increase his popularity. He took the popularity of “Stick Season,” and used it as a way to collaborate with some of his self-proclaimed idols. Some of these re-recordings include “Northern Attitude” with Hozier, “She Calls Me Back” with Kacey Musgraves, and “Dial Drunk” with Post Malone. A total of 21 initial songs, eight re-recordings and an additional original “Forever,” completed the compilation of music that makes up “Stick Season (Forever),” a comprehensive narrative of Kahan’s childhood and growth.

It is clear that Kahan is far from done making his mark on the music industry. Whether it’s his relatable persona, striking lyrics or refreshing outlook, Kahan has gathered for himself a loyal and passionate fanbase that will eagerly await whatever comes next.