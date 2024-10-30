A Peek Into my Recent Media Diet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

I read and watch too much TV – let’s talk about it!

I spent the summer watching a lot of television. I was on a severe Game of Thrones kick, and finished almost the entire series alongside House of the Dragon. This is not abnormal for me at all, I often have a fixation on some type of media — books, movies and shows alike. Here is a summary of what I’ve been reading and watching lately.

Heartstopper

I couldn’t write this article and ignore Heartstopper. I have read all five graphic novels that are currently released, and recently finished the third season in one sitting. I did a full rewatch of the first two seasons while I was packing for school in August, so I was excitedly prepared for the release of the third season in October. Heartstopper is the perfect example of a fun and comforting series that also covers really important and sometimes heavy topics. Having read the books, I knew that season three would touch on those heavier areas much more than the previous two. Now, having finished, I think it did so beautifully and I really enjoyed the season as a whole. The characters have been so well-developed and it will absolutely stay a comfort series for me. I LOVE KIT CONNER.

Game of Thrones

Now, back to Game of Thrones. This was a long time coming. I started the original show in the fall of my freshman year, and just finished it this September. I did however watch the entirety of House of the Dragon over the summer. I have many conflicting and overwhelming feelings on this show as a whole. I have yet to read the books for either television adaptations, but they are absolutely on my TBR. For anyone trying to get into the world of GOT, I actually recommend watching HOTD first. For me, the more modern filming and more focused plot got me interested much faster. I still love the original series, but was initially thrown by the first couple of seasons by complicated relationships, names, characters and violence. I would not recommend it for squeamish viewers. I do blame season 8 for everything that is wrong in the world, but I will admit, the rest of the show was a top tier experience for me.

Random science fiction & mystery

In terms of my recent reading history, I love a book that gets my wheels spinning. My favorite read of the summer was Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Weir is also the author of The Martian, another absolute favorite book and movie of mine. Project Hail Mary was amazing in similar ways. The plot was interesting and captivating, and the main characters were simply hilarious. If you’re looking for a standalone read that will give you a good time alongside an intricate plot, look no further. My other recent reads are The Naturals series by Jennifer L. Barnes. These books felt to me like a YA version of Criminal Minds, with teenagers. The first book was a little slow for me, but by the time I got to the fourth, I was impressed. Although technically a YA series, do not be fooled. The third and fourth books get dark and psychologically creepy, leaving me shocked that the story even started with the first book.

Nobody Wants This

I watched this series in one sitting, once again. I got the recommendation for this series from both TikTok and my mother — a trustworthy combination. This show was funny and quick, a classic romcom. I actually laughed out loud at my laptop several times. The casting of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody made me nostalgic, but invested. I wasn’t the biggest fan of how the last episode concluded, but I’m hoping for a season two renewal announcement soon.

Harry Potter — kinda

As I have written about previously, I am a passionate reader of fanfiction. My roommate recently put me on my current read, The Debt of Time. For Marauders fans, I highly recommend. Please for my sake, don’t read the description, just trust my word. I was really weirded out by the initial plot but ended up being very pleasantly surprised. It was also a LONG read, with a grand total of almost 716,000 words. It didn’t quite top All the Young Dudes in my overall rankings, but it was a pretty good read. For my fanfiction friends, give it a shot and persevere past the first “book.” Please.

These are just a few of my many recent favorites, and I’m sure there will be many more to come. Happy reading or viewing!