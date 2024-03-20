This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

So that you can step into spring in style

One of my favorite things ever is telling a person who likes my outfit “Thanks, it’s thrifted!”. There is something so rewarding about finding a gem in a local Goodwill, knowing that you saw the item’s potential and making it come to fruition. Though there are so many benefits of shopping second hand, it truly is hit or miss. Depending on the day, the season or the location of the storefront, their inventory can be limited. Because of my experiences, I have compiled some tips and tricks so that you don’t leave the thrift store completely defeated.

1. Go in with a game plan

Almost every time I decide to go thrift shopping, I always have a laundry list of items I want to look for. For me, I have a tendency to thrift jeans, but that leaves me with a closet full of jeans. Instead of looking for what I think is cool or fun, I try to find these items in specific articles of clothing or departments.

2. Check every rack!

This may sound blatantly obvious, but thrift stores are not commercial clothing stores. They do not have certain items in every single size, and are rarely organized like popular chains such as Urban Outfitters or Lululemon. Because of this, check every rack!!!!!! You truly never know what you will find. Is it time consuming? Yes! But that is part of thrift shopping’s charm.

3. Skip certain basics

For many individuals of lower socioeconomic status, stores like Goodwill are large sources of necessities. Depending on where you are, the demand for certain articles of clothing changes. However, I always try to limit warm jackets and pairs of pants. This is because I have the privilege of being able to buy a winter coat or nice quality pants at a retail price, and for many that is not a reality. If I find something very unique that I really like, I evaluate how necessary the piece is to my own life and wardrobe. What is most important is that you keep in mind what the purpose of goodwill stores are, and being cognizant of the privileges you may have.

4. Understand sizing

Knowing your size is almost impossible. Vintage clothing or older brands had different scales of sizes that do not always match with what you may buy for yourself at the mall. Especially at thrift stores, tags can be missing or sizes can be misjudged. For example, I once grabbed a pair of size 28 Levi jeans to try on, and was so sad when they did not fit, when they were actually Junior sizes and meant to fit a 13 year old. It is so hard to go off of the section of a rack or even the number or word on a label, which is why trying on clothes is so important!

5. Know the difference between thrift and consignment stores

Consignment and thrifting is very different. Consignment stores tend to be more name brands, curated pieces and small businesses. Because of these factors, they are usually more expensive. They also will take resales from customers and pay them a percentage of the money for the clothes they bring in. Thrift stores usually accept donations only, and are not as particular about what they do or do not want on their racks. These types of stores also tend to be much less expensive, and do not focus as much on the name of a brand or if a piece is currently trending.

With all of this being said, I am a personal fan of both variations of second hand retail, but go to each for different things. If I have a specific article of clothing or outfit in mind, I tend to go to consignment stores. I usually find high quality brands at a fraction of the price, and the different items are all so unique and help shape my personal style. I also love thrift stores when I want to look for basics that I can wear frequently, and a lot of the time I purchase unique finds that could most definitely be sold for more at a vintage storefront. Thrifting is such a rewarding experience, better for consumerism’s impact on the environment, and helps individuals build their personal brand and style without breaking the bank.