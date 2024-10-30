5 TAKEAWAYS FROM MY FIRST SOLO TRIP

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

A fulfilling and rewarding experience

Somehow, it has taken me 23 years to go on my first solo trip. It’s something I’ve been keen to do for quite some time, but I always end up not going through with it, or I find some friends to come with me.

Recently, however, I had no choice but to go alone. As part of my Master’s program, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison gives us a stipend to go to a conference of our choice to help support our education. That’s how I ended up in Los Angeles for Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit.

I had never been to the West Coast, and since I specialize in entertainment journalism, this conference was a perfect fit. Plus, the California sunshine was definitely a bonus.

I will admit I don’t think L.A. was the best place to go on my first solo trip. The cost of Ubers alone had me wishing I had someone to split the price with, especially because you have to drive to get anywhere. That being said, I did enjoy my time and found many positives to it all.

Having a Hotel Room To Myself

Sleeping in a king sized bed and having a bathroom all to myself is such a luxury. I could stay up as long as I wanted or fall asleep early and not worry about someone else’s snores or the sound of TikTok videos coming from their phone. I could pick what TV channel I wanted to watch, all while enjoying some sweet treats in bed. Pretty ideal if you ask me.

Exploring a New Place Alone

I enjoyed the fact that I was on my own schedule and that I decided exactly where I went and when I went. Whether it was trying In-N-Out and Urth Caffe for the first time or strolling the streets of Beverly Hills, I was in charge of everything. As I bopped around, I listened to music and soundtracked my day. There are so many songs about California, so of course, I played all my favorites to try and romanticize my trip. I didn’t feel lonely. I embraced and absorbed my surroundings more without the distraction of conversation.

Chatting with Uber Drivers

One of the highlights of my trip was all the great conversations I had with my Uber drivers. As a solo passenger, there is more of a window for talking. While some people I know think that’s daunting, the journalist in me loves chatting and getting to know people. One driver told me about how the war in Ukraine is affecting his friends back home, while another shared stories of smoking cigarettes with George Clooney before he became famous. Every time I got to my destination, I was sad that the journey was over because I was enjoying the conversation so much.

Getting Out of My Comfort Zone

This was my first time attending a conference, and it was even scarier doing it alone in a brand-new city. I knew I would have to network and put myself out there in a place with so many talented people. Luckily, I found some girls of a similar age to me who I could chat with during the various networking breaks offered. The conference also boosted my confidence. I worried I would stick out since I am so young and not working full-time. Instead, I was greeted with smiles and curiosity about my life in Madison and what my hopes for the future are.

A Glimpse Into My Future

With L.A. being the entertainment capital of the world, I got a direct view of what that world is all about, especially at the conference. I got to be in the same room and hear from some of the higher-ups of the big streaming platforms, famous TV actors and popular comedians. As I prepare to work as an entertainment journalist, I can’t help but be excited about the glitz and glamor of it all. It’s such a fast-paced field, something that excites me about my future career. There are also lots of fun events with high budgets, like the conference I attended, where I got to network during lunch and cocktails on the rooftop of a five-star hotel.

While it was a hectic few days in L.A. it was extremely rewarding. This year has been the year of seizing opportunities for me, and I’m glad I took this one. Sometimes, I feel very small and lonely in the world. However, this trip proved that I can be a girl boss and make my way through life with more confidence.