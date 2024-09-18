This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Interesting experiences with friends

This year I have found out what it’s like to be the honorary roommate at your friend’s apartment. Earlier this year, I signed a lease with three of my friends for an apartment next year. While they have already been living together these past two semesters, I have been living in a single dorm on campus nearby. When they moved in, we realized just how close to each other we happen to live. This close distance has led to a host of quite interesting experiences so far.

Next year I get promoted to actual roommate and I can’t wait for what new experiences this next adventure will bring.