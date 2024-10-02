This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

The best ways to care for your hair

When it comes to hair care, I have not always been the most attentive. I grew up with very curly hair that I didn’t really know how to manage. All I knew was that blow drying or straightening it would lead to a long battle with very frizzy outcomes, so I never went near a hair care product. Then, when my hair texture changed during puberty (a very common occurrence, but one I wasn’t aware of. Check it out here) I was suddenly faced with the prospect of caring for my hair. Over the past few years, I’ve found some products that work well, and some that don’t. I’d like to share with you the three most life changing hair products I’ve ever used, and will continue to use for all my days.

1. Chi

This will be the hair tool of your dreams. Stick straight hair, beachy waves, ringlet curls, a blowout look… this one tool can do it all. I got my Chi right before starting college, and I’ve never looked at another heat tool since.

The first draw is that this tool heats up insanely fast. I’ve owned quite a few curling wands and flat irons, and I can say with confidence that the Chi heats up quickest. Mine is already almost three years old and still reaches 400 degrees within 10 seconds.

Personally, I am someone with very thick and coarse hair, so I need a heat tool that is strong enough to smooth out my strands in one pass, to avoid damage. This tool’s ceramic plates can tame my frizz in a single pass, even on thick sections of hair.

Finally, the curved edges of the straightening plates completely eliminate the risk of crimps when you’re aiming for a smooth look. It also creates the possibility of waves and curls, with one single tool. My favorite technique is to pull the roots of my hair straight, and finish each strand with a loose curl, to achieve a blowout look. It takes less than 10 minutes and leaves minimal damage! If you’re looking for an upgrade for your current flat iron or curling wand, the Chi is for you.

2. Wax stick

Everyone knows that the simplest and cutest hairstyle on a no-wash day is the slick back. And whether you’re a ponytail, bun or braid girly, the most crucial element of the slick back look is the product you use to complete it. I used to try and juggle hairspray, gel, mousse and a brush all in one hand while the other desperately clung to my pony, trying to keep my part in line…it was all just too much. If you’ve had this issue too, I highly recommend trying a wax stick.

These little push up hair wax sticks go for only about 8 dollars, and they last… I don’t even know how long, because mine has been around forever. Unlike hair spray, they are non-damaging, and some even contain oils that will help your hair retain length and shine. They are strong enough to keep your ponytail in line but gentle enough to smooth out those baby hairs. I can’t recommend them enough!

3. Rosemary oil

Now, I am a firm believer that scalp care is directly related to hair care. After all, it’s where your hair’s life begins! (Disclaimer: I am not a hair scientist so please do your own research about the correlation between scalp care and hair care.) However, I haven’t always been on top of the top of my head (get it?). Especially when we live in a cold city like Madison, dry skin can really be an issue. I have found that when my scalp is dried out, my hair grows slower, and I am all about that length retention. So, last year, I took to my most trusted source of health and wellness advice: TikTok. I found that according to many influencers, rosemary oil is a surefire way to increase hair length, because it nourishes your scalp.

I bought a small bottle of rosemary oil and began oiling my scalp once a week. In only two weeks I noticed differences. Not only was my hair definitely growing faster, it was shinier and sleeker as well! My scalp was noticeably less itchy than usual, and overall I felt like my hair stayed clean longer. I will not make scientific claims on the properties of rosemary oil, but I know that for me, it absolutely worked.

And there you have it! The three products that have changed my life (in relation to hair care anyway) for the better. If you’re looking for more recommendations, check out the American Academy of Dermatology. They are always explaining the best ways to take care of your skin and hair, with plenty of step by step instructions. Thanks for reading!