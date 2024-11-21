3 Fall Items I’m Buying At Trader Joes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

If you love fall like I do, you won’t regret these purchases

If you are a fall, or more specifically a pumpkin lover like me, you know that right now is when we live our best lives. From chilly weather to the changing of leaves to the release of fall drinks at our favorite cafés, I can say without a doubt that fall is the season I am happiest in. That being said, one place that never misses when it comes to their yearly release of fall-centric items is the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s. While I have way more favorites than the three listed, these items have been consistently my favorites.

1. Pumpkin Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream

For those of us whose skin is constantly dry in the colder months, we know that having a go-to hand cream that works is essential. Prior to discovering this hand cream, I tried several different ones without finding a specific one that was perfect for me. Despite my past disappointments with hand creams, I made the decision to try this one, as I was intrigued by the pumpkin scent that it advertised.

After using this hand cream for a few weeks, I was very pleased with the results. Not only did my hands smell like a sweet pumpkin patch, but it also helped to soothe my dry hands. Following these results, immediately I was sold with this product and am sure you will be too.

2. Organic Fall Zucchette Pasta

Not only is this pasta absolutely delicious, but it is orange and has the cutest pumpkin shape. Prior to trying this pasta at Trader Joes, I had heard of it but never gave it a second thought when shopping. However, this year I decided that it was time that I finally tried it, and I am happy to say that I was not disappointed whatsoever. So, if you are wanting to add a fun little fall touch to your pasta dishes this season, the organic Fall Zucchette Pasta is waiting for you at Trader Joe’s.

3. Pumpkin Overnight Oats

My last pumpkin favorite is the Pumpkin Overnight Oats. Much like the vanilla or peanut butter overnight oats that are available year-round, the pumpkin overnight oats are only available during the fall season, and trust me, this is a purchase you will want to make. Not only are these oats gluten free and kosher friendly, but they are also a tasty, affordable treat that are convenient for busy college students.

As I have mentioned, although there are many, many more fall items that I wish I could list, these are the main three items that have been consistently found in my basket when I am grocery shopping. To my fellow fall lovers: head over to Trader Joe’s, try these, and as many other fall treats as you can before the season is over.