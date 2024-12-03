This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Looking for a café in Madison to try? Look no further.

I, like many other college students, love to find a good café to study in. Not only do good drinks influence my decision, but good food also plays a large role. Whenever I have the opportunity to grab a coffee and sweet treat from one of my favorite cafés, my day is immediately made. So if you’re looking for a new café to discover, Madison has a multitude of great options just for you waiting to try.

1. Indie Coffee

Located at 1225 Regent St., Indie Coffee is not only one of my favorite cafés, but also a favorite of many students. Not only does it have traditional coffee, tea, and smoothie options, but they also have a wide variety of seasonal drink flavors including, a few of my personal favorites, pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin chai and hot apple cider. Other than delicious drinks, Indie Coffee also serves a variety of waffles, bagels, sandwiches and more, and has a welcoming, cozy atmosphere. You just cannot go wrong at Indie Coffee.

2. Wonderstate Coffee

Located at 27 W Main St, here you will find a bright, spacious cafe directly across from the state capital; a very aesthetic sight I will say. Paired with the view, Wonderstate Coffee serves a variety of coffee, non-coffee drinks, baked foods and brunch options. One of my favorite pairings to get will have to be their avocado toast and an iced vanilla latte. As this semester goes on, I find myself being a frequent customer of Wonderstate Coffee, and I do not plan on stopping anytime soon. So if you are ever over by the state capital and are wanting a sweet treat, I highly recommend Wonderstate Coffee.

3. Ancora Cafe + Bakery

I have recently tried Ancora Cafe + Bakery for the first time, and I wish that I would have tried it sooner! Located at 107 King St, Ancora Cafe + Bakery offers many tasty options for both drinks and food. One of these drinks that I was especially delighted by was their iced blackberry maple matcha. Although I’ve only tried a few food and drink items, I have always been pleasantly pleased, especially by their signature Hella Stella sandwich. Besides the food and drinks, the atmosphere is also very enjoyable. There are many plants, cute lights, and an overall pretty aesthetic. I’m already planning my next trip and what I’m ordering and I hope that you will be too.

While Madison has an endless amount of great cafés to explore, these are just a few of my favorite go-tos that I highly recommend to those who are looking for somewhere new to try. Whether it’s to grab a quick coffee, find a cozy place to study, or just to relax and enjoy the beautiful fall scenery, I have always had great experiences at all of these places, and I am positive that you will too.