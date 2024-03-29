What to Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Winthrop chapter.

GUTS World Tour has officially started and it’s everything we thought it would be. Olivia Rodrigo is truly outdoing herself with her backup dancers, many outfit changes, and a giant moon that moves through the crowd. It’s a fun time either way, but here’s a few things to know to heighten the experience:

Starting off with the opener: the amazing Chappell Roan!

I did not listen to a lot of Chappell Roan prior to the concert because I didn’t think it was my type of music, but boy was I wrong. Not only is she a great performer but she has a lot of different sounds to offer. My personal favorites and the ones I suggest listening to are “Casual,” “My Kink is Karma,” and “Red Wine Supernova.” You should also listen to “Hot To Go!” so you can dance along to it at the concert!

Now to get to Olivia:

This is definitely a concert you’ll want to dress up for. I’ve seen a lot of people recreate Olivia’s own looks from music videos, red carpet looks, or even outfits from the tour. If you don’t want to do that, anything sparkly, purple, or involving fishnets is a good place to start.

There are also a few crowd chants that you can participate in. In her song, “Déjà Vu,” she says, “now I bet you even tell her how you love her in between the chorus and the verse.” Right after that lyric, the crowd yells, “I love you!” which is so cute and makes a lot of sense in the context of the song! There might be a few others that are show-specific!

I’m the type of person who likes to know the setlist before the concert. Olivia’s setlist includes almost the entirety of the Sour and GUTS! album, sadly excluding “1 step forward, 3 steps back” and “hope ur ok.” If you’re lucky enough, you might also get to hear “Can’t Catch Me Now.” My personal, unexpected favorite was “Obsessed,” which was still unreleased when she played it at my show.

Now this is my personal advice regarding saving some money. Cowgirl hats have been a big thing for this tour and it’s super cute! But if you want to partake in that, buy it beforehand and not at the venue. I went to the show in Charlotte in March and people were selling cowgirl hats outside for $40. $40! Please save yourself the money. My last piece of advice is to make the best of it, make friends, and get ready to drop a band if you want merch. Like most artists, the merch is super cute but a little pricey. And get some water before the show so you can see the whole thing. The entire concert is full of dancing and little details, so you don’t want to miss a thing!