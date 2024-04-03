The best spring/Summer Spots in Rock Hill-Charlotte Area

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day is just another day closer to summer! When the temperature is above 70 degrees and the UV index above 5, all I want to do is roll my windows down and blast old Taylor Swift. I always grew up near the beach, so moving to this area gave me a struggle of what to do in this warm weather. To help anyone else struggling finding things to do, I made a list of the most Insta-worthy places to spend the spring and summer time!

Ebenezer Park- India Hook, SC

Ebenezer Park is a cute park with a beach-like lake. It has something for everyone; a playground, a big swimming area, and a sandy beach for tanning and relaxing.

2. PlantHouse- Charlotte, NC

PlantHouse is a giant plant store that is adorable and offers classes for potting, candle making, terrarium workshops and more! They also have a small bar in the store.

3. Southtown Wake Park- Rock Hill, SC

This park offers wakeboarding and kneeboarding rentals and lakes. They also have an aqua park with a super fun inflatable obstacle course. They also offer kayaking, paddle boarding, and disc golf!

4. Optimist Hall- Charlotte, NC

This is the cutest little shopping and food area in Charlotte! It has a yard for hanging out as well, and a colorful wall perfect for taking cute pictures!

5. Glencairn Gardens- Rock Hill, SC

Just down the street from Winthrop’s campus is this gorgeous green garden with several plants and flowers, and animals such as turtles and various birds. It is free to the public and such a gorgeous and fun way to enjoy the beauty of nature in the spring and summer time!

6. Carowinds!!!!

This might seem obvious, but Carowinds is an amazing way to spend your summer! Whether you want to seek thrill on roller coasters and water slides, or enjoy the performances, Carowinds is always going to be a fun time.

7. Windjammer Park- Tega Cay, SC

Windjammer park is another park on the water. It has swimming, a playground, fishing areas, and picnic tables. No matter what you are looking to do, it can provide a great opportunity for a fun summer day.

8. North End, Charlotte, NC

The shopping center characterized by Popbar, Goodyear arts and Grow is such a fun place to spend a summer afternoon. There are several unique and yummy restaurants, cute shops and places with hammocks, live music, and swings.

9. River Walk- Rock Hill, SC

This one is exactly how it sounds, a walking trail by a river! There are so many gorgeous views and places to sit and admire the water.

10. Walter Elisha Park- Fort Mill, SC

This is a cute little park that often has live music and other events. There are swings, scheduled food trucks and a large stage/venue area.

I hope this list helps you have the best summer ever! Go show these spots some love and get that tan!