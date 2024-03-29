The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The best part of summer, in my opinion, is finally being able to roll down my windows in my car and drive through the country roads of South Carolina with some music blasting. Between the sun and the warm wind, a good song is just what you need to make the moment last. I could write for ages on what my favorite summer songs are, but here are five that I never, ever skip and would be perfect for your own car ride!

Carolina by harry styles

This is the first song that always comes to mind when I think about the perfect summer day. The instrumentals are so funky and itch something in my brain so, so good. Not to mention, it’s Harry Styles. His music is the epitome of happiness and having a good time, if you ask me. But anyway, not only is this perfect to play with all the windows down, but it’s also so nice to have a song that mentions our wonderful state, as it’s not very often you have a famous artists like Harry Styles referencing a state like South Carolina in a song.

Heaven or las vegas by cocteau twins

I first heard this song when one of my best friends played it for me in the car last summer. I was driving us to the lake, the windows of my car down and our favorite sweet treat drinks in our hands (by the way, my summer drink of choice is Arizona’s Watermelon Tea. Trust me, you will not be disappointed.) And every time I’ve listened to this song since then, I feel like I’m right back in this moment. It’s heavenly, no pun intended, and the instrumentals mixed with the vocals make me feel like no song ever has. Cocteau Twins are in their own category when it comes to music anyway, and I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of them or this song.

Amber by 311

A quintessential summer song, if you ask me. It’s got that surf rock vibe that’s just so perfect for the warm months, that I try not to listen to it in winter, or I’ll get my hopes up and walk outside in a tank top in thirty degree weather. It’s impossible not to nod or sing along with the funky guitar and melodies, and I don’t see a way you cannot be mellowed out while listening. One of my all time favorites, without a doubt.

summerboy by lady gaga

One thing about me is I am a huge Lady Gaga fan. And when I first listened to this song, I don’t think I stopped dancing for one second. Just like Amber by 311, it’s got that fun surf rock/pop feel to it. Everytime I listen to it, it makes me feel like I’m walking on the beach in an early 2000s movie. And who doesn’t want to be doing that?

Better in the dark by jordana, tv girl

TV Girl has plenty of hits that are perfect for that summer vibe, but their album with Jordana is just wonderful. In my head, it marks the beginning of warm weather for me and I find myself listening to the whole album on repeat. This song in particular is just one of those mellowing ouit, I just feel so relaxed and chill when listening to it. It isn’t one of those songs to blast and sing along to, but rather for sticking your arm out the car window and leaning back in your seat and just taking it all in. I don’t think summer would exist without this song.