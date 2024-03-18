Royal-Tea: What You Need To Know Since King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of March 5, 2024, it will be a month since the public announcement of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, and the internet (still) has a lot to say. From the King stepping back from his royal duties to the conspiracies about Trisha Paytas’s second baby, here is all you need to know about the latest happenings of Britain’s royal family.

The King Undergoes Surgery

According to People Magazine, Buckingham Palace announced on January 17, 2024, that the King would undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Palace stated, “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”



Following this announcement, the palace added that public appearances will be postponed briefly while he recuperates. On January 26th, the King was spotted with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as they entered the hospital for the procedure that their daughter-in-law, Kate, was also at (more on that later). Three days later (if you’re keeping a timeline like I am– January 29th), the King was seen leaving the hospital following his treatment.

The King was then publicly photographed for the first time since his procedure on February 4, and one day later, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had cancer.

King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement said.

Adding on the statement said, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

As of now, there are no announcements of the type of cancer that the King has, but it is likely not prostate cancer.

Since the announcement, the internet has not failed us and immediately made memes about the event.

When I heard about the King’s diagnosis, do you want to know what I did? I went on Tumblr and Instagram to see the reactions.

Feeds were instantly flooded with memes of Princess Diana “taking her revenge” on King Charles and several disses towards Queen Camilla.

The internet also acknowledged that King Charles could have one of the shortest royal reigns in the United Kingdom’s history, contrasting his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign of 70 years.

Another major meme floating around the internet is the theory that Trisha Paytas’ second baby will be the reincarnation of King Charles.

Trisha Paytas’ Second Baby

If you aren’t familiar with problematic YouTubers, you may not know about Trisha Paytas and their daughter, Malibu Barbie.

The exact day Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, Paytas announced they were in labor when the news that the Queen had died, broke.

Since then, there has been a joke that Paytas’ daughter, Malibu Barbie is actually the reincarnation of the Queen, despite Paytas’ numerous attempts to squash the conspiracy.

Now Paytas is pregnant again and with the King’s cancer diagnosis, many speculate that the King will die and the baby will be the reincarnation of King Charles.

Paytas continues to deny the theory and it does not help that the new baby will be named Elvis, who is referred to as the “King” of Rock n’ Roll. She also requests that people stop making memes and allow the baby to be her own person.

Where’s Kate?

Before King Charles’ announcement of undergoing medical procedures, Princess Kate Middleton battled her own health issues.

According to Kensington Palace, Middleton underwent surgery for abdominal pain, although additional details are not publicly known. After surgery, the Princess stayed in the hospital for two weeks and has not been seen in the public eye since December.

With Kate’s absence from public functions, rumors spiraled about her whereabouts, ranging from being at Glasgow’s ‘Wonka’ experience to having a Brazilian buttock lift surgery. More serious rumors regard that her health is worse than what is shared publicly.

Her husband, Prince William’s absence from social events due to “personal matters” adds fuel to the speculations about Kate’s health and whereabouts.

However, Kensington Palace assures that the Princess is “doing well” and is resting at home. She is expected to be in recovery until Easter, which is on March 31st.

Camilla Pauses Royal Duties

While Princess Kate and King Charles are recovering from their illness, Queen consort Camilla has been the head of royal duties since the cancer diagnosis.

The Queen has spent most of February filling in as her husband’s replacement, although this will stop soon.

According to Vanity Fair, Queen Camilla will halt all royal duties until March 11, when she will make her appearance for the annual Commonwealth Day. Both the King and the Princess will not be attending this event.

Filling the Queen consort’s appearances will be King Charles’ siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.