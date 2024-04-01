This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Winthrop chapter.

The music scene in 2024 has been booming for this year’s first quarter. Whether artists are announcing new albums, releasing extra songs, or having an entire genre shift, it’s already been a fun and unpredictable experience for new music! Beyonce going country on Cowboy Carter? Olivia Rodrigo releasing her spilled deluxe edition of GUTS (and, coincidentally, also going country at points)? These two releases were within the last few days of March, and there’s still so much more to come. In the upcoming month, many artists are having highly anticipated releases, so I wanted to delve into the ones I’m the most excited about.

found heaven – conan gray

I’ve been a fan of Conan’s since his Sunset Season EP, albeit on and off over the years. However, once I listened to Superache, I haven’t strayed away since, and it became one of my top albums of all time. While Gray’s previous works were mostly sad, melancholic pop hits with some more upbeat or rock-influenced songs in his discography, nobody anticipated the shift he would make on Found Heaven. When its first single, Never Ending Song, released, fans were shocked to be hit with a complete 80’s sound and aesthetic. Some loved it, some hated it, and some needed some time to grow on it (such as myself). However, as more pre-release singles arrived, I became completely sold on Found Heaven and everything it was going for- including myself tickets to his upcoming tour!

Found Heaven releases April 5th.

Older – lizzy mcalpine

McAlpine is an artist I’m less familiar with. As with many others, I discovered her music once ceilings became a certified viral hit on TikTok. Additionally, I greatly enjoyed her collaboration with Noah Kahan on a revamped edition of his track Call Your Mom. I’ve been telling myself to listen to her 2022 album five seconds flat for months, but I have a feeling I’ll finally get around to it. While I don’t have the same history with her as I do with Conan Gray, Older will provide me the perfect opportunity to get into an artist I know I’ll enjoy. The title track of this album was released as a single, and I absolutely adored it, so I know that this album will be on repeat once it drops.

Older releases April 5th.

I’m doing it again baby! – girl in red

It’s been a long time since I’ve properly listened to girl in red. Predictably, I’ve heard many of the big hits (“girls”, “we fell in love in october”, “bad idea!”, etc.) but never delved further than that. However, a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter made me invested all over again. After listening to the singles for I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, I’m increasingly excited to hear the sounds being presented here! These upbeat hits will be perfect for a good summer playlist, I’m calling it now.

I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! releases April 12th.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – TAYLOR SWIFT

I mean, how could I not mention THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT (which, yes, appears to be stylized in all caps)? Ever since Swift announced her 11th original album at the Grammys, the discussion has been wildfire. What genre is this? Why are these song titles so long? How does a Taylor Swift and Post Malone collaboration sound, anyway? Just how heartbreaking will the lyrics to So Long, London be? With no pre-released singles, fans will likely be surprised after meeting Swift at midnight once again for the official drop.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT releases April 19th.