How to Crochet: Everything you need to know as a beginner!

Fiber arts is a great way to destress and get into your “creative bag”! Crocheting is an amazing activity that forces you to use your math skills (especially counting), your creativity, and your focus. I began crocheting in 2020 right when the Covid-19 pandemic began. This was of course a time where everyone was learning new skills, so I looked right on TikTok, which was transitioning from Musically, at this time and came across a video of someone crocheting a bag. I feel like everyone is able to crochet, so here are a couple tips to get you started:

1. Go shopping for yarn and a needle!

You can’t crochet without having the basic tools! When looking at all the different yarn out there, stay away from yarn that will make it hard for you to see where you are crocheting. So, any fluffy yarn, thick, heavy yarn, avoid those. Instead look for acrylic or cotton yarns. Brands like Red Heart are very beginner friendly yarns. When looking at hook sizes, stay in the ranges of a 4.5 mm and a 6 mm hook. These are the best hooks sizes that will be easy for you to handle. Joann’s and Michaels are my favorite stores to shop at.

2. Learn the basic stitches

There are so many YouTube or TikTok videos out there that teach you the basic stitches of crocheting: single crochet, double crochet, and half double crochet. These videos also teach you how to start off your projects, mainly with a slipknot, but if you want to get fancy: a magic circle! Search “how to crochet for beginners” and you will come across amazing creators here to help you begin crocheting.

3. Pace yourself!

Don’t get too caught up in trying to make something so advanced your first go, not saying you can’t, but take it slowly. There is a learning curve with new activities. Start off with something like a hat or a tote bag just to test out the skills you learned from the beginner videos.

4. Use stitch markers!!!!

Crocheting will really test your abilities on counting. Many times, you will question do you really know to count or not, and it can be one of the most annoying and funniest things ever. Stitch markers will be your best friend. Stitch markers are used to be placed in a stitch you need to remember, for instance if you need to do a certain stitch in that spot or if you need a reminder on where the last stitch is at.

5. Take care of your body!

Many people don’t know but crocheting can cause some strain on your body. Especially in your wrists, fingers and back. It’s important while crocheting that you have good posture and don’t hunch over while crocheting. Keep your elbows at your side and relax your body. If needed, wear compressions gloves and take many breaks in between. Injuries like carpel tunnel could happen if you don’t regularly take care of yourself. While this is a fun hobby, don’t let it overtake you.

6. HAVE FUN!

Let go and have fun! Crocheting is something I do as a way to relax and decompress. While at times it can be stressing, do let every time become stressful and the fun is taken away. There are endless possibilities when it comes to crocheting. You can make so many fun, cute things. As you advance in the world of crocheting, you can always look back to see where you have come from.

Happy crocheting!!!