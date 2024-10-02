The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. If you haven’t seen the whole season, watch that first and then continue reading this article. Season one of The Secret Life of Mormon Wives had a lot to unpack. So, let’s start with a summary of what we remember.

Taylor Franke Paul divorced the father of her two children at the beginning of season one before moving on with a new boyfriend, despite her parents’ discontent. She is on probation following an aggravated assault charge after an altercation with her now baby daddy, Dakota. The swinger drama will forever be brought up in an argument. Whitney moved back from Hawaii, cried about not being the face of MomTok, and left the group chat after stirring up more drama than she could handle. Mayci told Taylor about another girl that potentially slept with Dakota while they were together. Jessi took everyone to Las Vegas, which created contention after Jen’s husband threatened divorce after a Chippendales show. So, now we’re left with the question: will MomTok survive?

What we know at the end of the season finale is that Whitney put her pregnancy test in a cake to tell her family the news, Jen was in New York for Zac’s medical school that she’s paying for, Taylor and Dakota had their baby boy and Mayci was on the phone with Jenna. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been scrolling through their Tiktok accounts and seeing all the drama in their comment sections. Whitney had a huge fight with Mikayla over Instagram where text messages were exchanged. Whitney claimed to be the victim (but are we really shocked?). What could the next season have in store for us?

First of all, the question we all really want the answer to is what happened with Jenna and Dakota? With the very last scene focusing on Mayci and Jenna’s phone conversation, it’s important that this phone call reveals the truth about what happened. This way Taylor can be at peace once and for all. Another question that needs an answer is what will happen with Jen and MomTok now that she has uprooted her life for a man who stated that he didn’t care about her aspirations or MomTok at all?

Whitney is a loose cannon, we all know this. She can dish it out, but she can’t take anything back. With Whitney’s declaration about leaving MomTok and the many, many times she’s stated that they’re bad friends to her, will she even make an appearance in season two or is she done for in this friend group? She likes to think MomTok won’t survive without her, but we all know who the real stars are. With Layla, now a newly single mom at age 22, season two could be opening up on her single life, prospects for a new husband or just life as a single mom. And of course, we can’t forget Demi and Jessi, who never fail to put the right people in their place when necessary.

With the current TikTok drama surrounding Mikayla and Whitney, there’s no doubt we’ll see a glimpse into what’s really going on in Mikayla’s life after she was slightly overshadowed in season one.

Although season two is not confirmed, the world is invested in Mormon TikTok drama more now than ever. So buckle up and grab your sodas and garments, because if season two is anything like season one, we’re in for a crazy ride.