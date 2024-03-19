What Book You Should Read Based on Your Favourite Taylor Swift Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just like Taylor Swift’s music, books have a way of captivating us, evoking emotions and taking us on unforgettable journeys. Whether you’re belting out lyrics to Fearless or contemplating life with folklore, there’s a book out there that perfectly complements your favourite Taylor Swift album!

Debut

If you’re drawn to the innocence and heartfelt storytelling of Taylor Swift’s debut album, you’ll likely enjoy books that capture the essence of young love and self-discovery. A book that has all of this is Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elsie Bryant. This charming novel follows the two high school seniors as they embark on a year of unexpected adventures and life-changing decisions. With its authentic portrayal of teenage emotions and heartfelt moments, this book captures the essence of Taylor Swift’s debut album. Plus, Delilah’s musical inspiration is Taylor Swift, so that’s a bonus!

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

With its themes of youthful optimism and love’s triumphs, Fearless fans will appreciate heartwarming stories that leave them feeling uplifted and giddy. One book that very much left me feeling this way is Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter.This is an incredibly sweet enemies-to-lovers book filled with romcom anecdotes and Taylor Swift references. There are so many songs on Fearless that simply scream Liz and Wes, the wholesome main characters of this book!

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Dive into the dramatic romances and bold narratives reminiscent of Speak Now with The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. This enchanting novel is about star-crossed lovers amidst the backdrop of a magical circus that only appears at night. With its vivid imagery and intricate storytelling, The Night Circus captures the essence of forbidden love and daring escapades, mirroring the themes found in Speak Now.

Red (Taylor’s Version)

For fans of Red‘s emotional depth and raw vulnerability, I suggest delving into books that explore the intricacies of love and loss. One book that I think captures this perfectly is Heartless by Marissa Meyer. This book follows the villain origin story of the Queen of Hearts. Before she was the villain, she was just a young girl who wanted to fall in love. Another book that I think encapsulates all the heartbreak and realities of growing up just like Red is Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton. This is truly a beautiful memoir about the bittersweet journey of growing up, love, loss and heartbreak.

1989 (Taylor’s Version)

One book that I feel perfectly aligns with 1989 is Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman. This book is about a famous pop star and the hottest member of a boyband. I can’t help but think that this sounds a lot like a certain relationship that inspired various songs on 1989. It’s overall a very cute and fun book, just like this album!

reputation

Fans of reputation’s edgy sound and fearless attitude will appreciate books that embrace darkness, empowerment and the complexity of human nature. One book that perfectly encapsulates all of this is The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller. This book follows Alessandra, a girl with a plan to gain power by winning over the king, marrying him and then killing him and taking over his kingdom. This book has enemies-to-lovers vibes and is full of women empowerment.

Lover

With its dreamy vibes and romantic anthems, Lover fans will adore books that celebrate love in all its forms. One of the first books that came to mind was A Show for Two by Tashie Bhuiyan. Cornelia Street actually helped inspire this book, as did the author’s experience with Tom Holland going to her high school to prepare for filming Spiderman. This is just a cute, wholesome romcom that gives true Lover vibes! Another book that I thought of was The Playlist by Morgan Elizabeth. This book is fully inspired by Taylor Swift and her music. It’s a cute romcom filled with references to Taylor Swift and each chapter is actually titled after a song! This book could’ve gone with almost any album since there’s references to most of them, but it just truly fits so well with Lover!

folklore

For those captivated by the atmospheric storytelling and introspective themes of folklore, Love and Other Words by Christina Laurenis the perfect book to read. This childhood friends-to-lovers-to-strangers-to-friends-to-lovers book fits perfectly with various songs off folklore. It also has many similar themes such as love, loss and longing. With its authentic portrayal of love’s twists and turns, the novel complements the evocative storytelling of folklore.

evermore

evermore is another album filled with immersive storytelling and soul-searching lyrics and themes. evermore also gives some witchy vibes, so that’s why I thought of The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling. This is a romance book filled with witches, wishes and hexes gone wrong. This book truly encapsulates all the witchy vibes of evermore. Another book that I thought of was Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber. This is a magical and whimsical book filled with romance, betrayal and angst, perfectly summing up evermore.

Midnights

One book that I always think about when I listen to Midnights is Normal People by Sally Rooney. Obviously not all the songs are a perfect match to Marianne and Connell’s relationship, but there’s so many connections that can be made that I simply can’t not think of them when listening to most of the songs on Midnights.

The Tortured Poets Department

Obviously, The Tortured Poets Department isn’t out yet, but I felt the need to include it and recommend one of my favourite poetry books, She Must Be Mad by Charly Cox. This might not match the album vibes, but it just felt right so I had to include it.

Just as Taylor Swift’s albums resonate with listeners on a personal level, books have the power to touch us in profound ways. No matter what your favourite Taylor album is, there’s definitely a book out there that can align with it in some way! All of these books are available on Amazon and can likely be found at your local bookstore! Also, don’t forget to always check trigger warnings before starting a book to make sure that it’s right for you. Happy reading!